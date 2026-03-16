Delta Invites Global Energy Efficiency Visionary to Share Insights on the Energy Transition in the AI Era

Celebrating its 55th Anniversary with the Theme "Forward, Toward Better"

TAIPEI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta today jointly hosted a forward-looking forum titled "Energy's New Frontier: From Buildings to AI - A Holistic Evolution of Resilience and Efficiency" with the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability's Precourt Institute for Energy. Marking its 55th anniversary in 2026, Delta is launching a series of events under the theme "Forward, Toward Better." The inaugural forum featured a keynote speech by internationally renowned energy efficiency expert Dr. Amory Lovins, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI). During his keynote, Dr. Lovins shared practical examples of Integrative Design, demonstrating how a holistic and systems-oriented approach can significantly enhance energy efficiency across diverse sectors, including buildings, factories, and data centers.

Bruce Cheng, Delta's founder and Honorary Chairman, said, "Dr. Lovins has been an important inspiration in Delta's sustainability journey. More than two decades ago, his book Natural Capitalism highlighted the energy-saving potential of green buildings. After reading the book, I led our team to visit some of the most energy-efficient green buildings at the time in Thailand and Germany, gaining deeper insights into their environmental and energy-saving benefits. Inspired by these learnings, Delta has embraced green building initiatives since 2006, bringing this vision to life through 36 green buildings worldwide to date. Delta is honored to once again invite Dr. Lovins to Taiwan to share his ideas, hoping to inspire more companies and drive meaningful change."

Dr. Amory Lovins said, "The world is rapidly shifting from fossil to renewables, from fuels to electricity, from centralized to distributed resources, and most importantly—from wasteful to efficient energy use. Global energy efficiency roughly doubled from Neolithic times to 1820, then tripled again, but now it can double again with conventional methods, and about triple again by adding "integrative design"— proven ways to optimize buildings, vehicles, and factories as whole systems. That is, the sextupling of global energy efficiency can now be approximately repeated, to great economic and security advantage. Hundreds of practical examples suggest this method's strong value for Taiwan's development and resilience."

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chairman and CEO, said, "Delta's mission is to provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. Our commitment to improving energy efficiency has supported our business growth, reflecting Dr. Lovins' philosophy that companies can achieve both profitability and sustainability. Since reaching peak carbon emissions in 2017, Delta has steadily reduced emissions beginning in 2018 while revenue continued to grow, demonstrating a clear decoupling of business growth from carbon emissions. We have accelerated our decarbonization through initiatives such as implementing an internal carbon pricing mechanism. Through innovative technologies, we deliver energy-efficient solutions for data centers, microgrids, and other applications in the AI era. Delta will continue moving forward with industry partners, working toward a better and more sustainable future."

During the forum, Dr. Amory Lovins joined Delta's Founder and Honorary Chairman Bruce Cheng, Chairman and CEO Ping Cheng, and Board Director Yancey Hai in a panel discussion. The speakers shared insights on topics ranging from green buildings to data center efficiency, and discussed collaboration with industry and academia to advance solutions for global energy transformation in the AI era.

Dr. Amory Lovins, renowned energy visionary, is cofounder and chairman emeritus of RMI and an adjunct professor at Stanford University. For more than five decades, Lovins' revolutionary ideas about energy efficiency and renewable energy have shaped public energy discourse. Lovins has advised major firms and governments in more than 70 countries.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 8 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics