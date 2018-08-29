Delta Reports Operating Performance for August 2018

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE : DAL ) today reported operating performance for August 2018. The company carried 18.3 million customers across its broad global network, a record for the month of August.

Monthly highlights include:

Opening a new 127,000-square-foot state-of-the-art engine repair shop, which will support the next-generation Rolls-Royce powerplants featured on Delta's Airbus A350 and the forthcoming A330-900neo through the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul business

Installing seat-back entertainment on its 600th aircraft, giving more customers than ever convenient access to free in-flight entertainment on Delta Studio, and offering more aircraft with seat-back entertainment than any airline in the world

Announcing new Summer 2019 trans-Atlantic flying to include expanded service to Paris and Amsterdam from Los Angeles ; expanded service to Paris and Tel Aviv from New York-JFK, and new service to Amsterdam from Tampa

from ; expanded service to Paris and from New York-JFK, and new service to from Aligning the corporate customer program with joint venture partner Air France-KLM in an industry-first program to enhance benefits for the corporate travel experience, including better seats and priority boarding

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.

Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 309 destinations in 53 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub and Facebook.com/delta.

Monthly Traffic Results Year to Date Traffic Results Aug 2018 Aug 2017 Change Aug 2018 Aug 2017 Change RPMs (000): Domestic 13,680,026 12,961,712 5.5% 95,785,484 91,338,523 4.9% International 8,722,000 8,656,170 0.8% 57,903,639 57,539,461 0.6% Latin America 1,676,598 1,728,519 (3.0%) 14,396,742 14,833,257 (2.9%) Atlantic 5,050,625 4,859,560 3.9% 29,724,294 28,689,555 3.6% Pacific 1,994,777 2,068,091 (3.5%) 13,782,603 14,016,649 (1.7%) Total System 22,402,026 21,617,882 3.6% 153,689,123 148,877,984 3.2% ASMs (000): Domestic 15,633,289 14,886,938 5.0% 111,741,103 106,327,365 5.1% International 9,823,927 9,702,173 1.3% 67,198,902 67,014,845 0.3% Latin America 1,908,501 1,938,668 (1.6%) 16,625,122 16,961,148 (2.0%) Atlantic 5,674,874 5,491,818 3.3% 34,782,421 33,873,579 2.7% Pacific 2,240,552 2,271,687 (1.4%) 15,791,359 16,180,118 (2.4%) Total System 25,457,216 24,589,111 3.5% 178,940,005 173,342,210 3.2% Load Factor: Domestic 87.5% 87.1% 0.4 Pts 85.7% 85.9% (0.2) Pts International 88.8% 89.2% (0.4) Pts 86.2% 85.9% 0.3 Pts Latin America 87.8% 89.2% (1.4) Pts 86.6% 87.5% (0.9) Pts Atlantic 89.0% 88.5% 0.5 Pts 85.5% 84.7% 0.8 Pts Pacific 89.0% 91.0% (2.0) Pts 87.3% 86.6% 0.7 Pts Total System 88.0% 87.9% 0.1 Pts 85.9% 85.9% 0.0 Pts Mainline Completion Factor 99.84% 99.80% 0.04 Pts Mainline On-time Performance 83.3% 87.4% (4.1) Pts (preliminary DOT A14) Passengers Boarded 18,320,988 17,622,324 4.0% 129,936,169 126,290,340 2.9% Cargo Ton Miles (000): 197,600 194,926 1.4% 1,463,265 1,418,966 3.1% Note: Results are preliminary and include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements

