Delta Reports Operating Performance for July 2019

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for July 2019. The company carried 19.4 million customers across its broad global network, an all-time monthly record, including a record 700,094 passengers flown in a single day on July 8th.

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.







Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































July 2019

July 2018

Change

July 2019

July 2018

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 14,802,455

13,824,073

7.1%

87,843,532

82,104,173

7.0%

International 8,970,726

8,782,111

2.1%

50,723,924

49,183,786

3.1%



Latin America 1,727,738

1,835,987

(5.9%)

12,596,770

12,721,755

(1.0%)



Atlantic 5,259,394

5,044,385

4.3%

25,801,158

24,674,330

4.6%



Pacific 1,983,594

1,901,739

4.3%

12,325,997

11,787,701

4.6%

Total System 23,773,181

22,606,184

5.2%

138,567,456

131,287,959

5.5%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 16,309,755

15,647,224

4.2%

101,172,402

96,108,690

5.3%

International 10,102,924

9,868,190

2.4%

59,418,468

57,373,543

3.6%



Latin America 1,917,995

2,039,862

(6.0%)

14,491,446

14,716,848

(1.5%)



Atlantic 5,920,678

5,672,206

4.4%

30,533,373

29,105,577

4.9%



Pacific 2,264,251

2,156,122

5.0%

14,393,649

13,551,118

6.2%

Total System 26,412,679

25,515,414

3.5%

160,590,870

153,482,233

4.6%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 90.8%

88.3%

2.5 Pts

86.8%

85.4%

1.4 Pts

International 88.8%

89.0%

(0.2) Pts

85.4%

85.7%

(0.3) Pts



Latin America 90.1%

90.0%

0.1 Pts

86.9%

86.4%

0.5 Pts



Atlantic 88.8%

88.9%

(0.1) Pts

84.5%

84.8%

(0.3) Pts



Pacific 87.6%

88.2%

(0.6) Pts

85.6%

87.0%

(1.4) Pts

Total System 90.0%

88.6%

1.4 Pts

86.3%

85.5%

0.8 Pts



























Mainline Completion Factor 99.65

99.87

(0.22) Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 80.9

83.4

(2.5) Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 19,443,022

18,296,093

6.3%

118,478,399

111,617,408

6.1%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 179,666

196,304

(8.5%)

1,164,315

1,266,294

(8.1%)

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Headquartered in Atlanta , Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.

, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern , GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam , Atlanta , Boston , Detroit , London - Heathrow , Los Angeles , Mexico City , Minneapolis/St. Paul , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle , Salt Lake City , São Paulo, Seattle , Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo - Narita .

, , , , - , , , , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, , , São Paulo, , Seoul-Incheon and - . Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.

As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018.

was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

