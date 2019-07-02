Delta Reports Operating Performance for June 2019

News provided by

Delta Air Lines

Jul 02, 2019, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for June 2019. The company carried 18.9 million customers across its broad global network, an all-time monthly record, including a record 697,745 passengers flown in a single day on June 21st.       

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.




Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results































Jun 2019

Jun 2018

Change

Jun 2019

Jun 2018

Change














RPMs (000):












Domestic

14,118,714

13,078,646

8.0%

73,041,077

68,280,100

7.0%

International

8,653,938

8,369,872

3.4%

41,753,199

40,401,675

3.3%


Latin America

1,663,215

1,692,131

(1.7%)

10,869,032

10,885,768

(0.2%)


Atlantic

5,067,164

4,869,809

4.1%

20,541,763

19,629,945

4.6%


Pacific

1,923,559

1,807,932

6.4%

10,342,404

9,885,962

4.6%

Total System

22,772,652

21,448,518

6.2%

114,794,275

108,681,775

5.6%




























ASMs (000):












Domestic

15,524,931

14,868,951

4.4%

84,862,647

80,461,466

5.5%

International

9,668,351

9,361,074

3.3%

49,315,544

47,505,353

3.8%


Latin America

1,869,674

1,937,233

(3.5%)

12,573,451

12,676,986

(0.8%)


Atlantic

5,635,075

5,430,811

3.8%

24,612,695

23,433,371

5.0%


Pacific

2,163,602

1,993,030

8.6%

12,129,398

11,394,996

6.4%

Total System

25,193,281

24,230,025

4.0%

134,178,191

127,966,819

4.9%




























Load Factor:












Domestic

90.9%

88.0%

2.9 Pts

86.1%

84.9%

1.2 Pts

International

89.5%

89.4%

0.1 Pts

84.7%

85.0%

 (0.3) Pts


Latin America

89.0%

87.3%

1.7 Pts

86.4%

85.9%

0.5 Pts


Atlantic

89.9%

89.7%

0.2 Pts

83.5%

83.8%

 (0.3) Pts


Pacific

88.9%

90.7%

 (1.8) Pts

85.3%

86.8%

 (1.5) Pts

Total System

90.4%

88.5%

1.9 Pts

85.6%

84.9%

0.7 Pts














Mainline Completion Factor

99.83

99.85

 (0.02) Pts



















Mainline On-time Performance

79.9

81.5

 (1.6) Pts





          (preliminary DOT A14)
























Passengers Boarded

18,908,446

17,692,838

6.9%

99,035,377

93,321,315

6.1%














Cargo Ton Miles (000):

169,132

195,201

(13.4%)

984,650

1,069,990

(8.0%)

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns.

  • Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.
  • Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.
  • Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.
  • Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo-Narita.
  • Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.
  • As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018.
  • More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

Related Links

http://www.delta.com

You just read:

Delta Reports Operating Performance for June 2019

News provided by

Delta Air Lines

Jul 02, 2019, 09:00 ET