Delta Reports Operating Performance for May 2018

ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for May 2018. The company carried 16.8 million passengers across its broad global network, a record for the month of May.

Monthly highlights include:

Launching new uniforms for 64,000 Delta employees worldwide, created by acclaimed designer Zac Posen and built with Lands' End quality. The designs embrace innovative fit, form and function, and carry Delta into the future in style.

Announcing the return of nonstop flights between the U.S. and Mumbai, India, next year following agreements secured by the Trump administration with the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to address the issue of government subsidies provided to state-owned carriers in those nations.

Continuing Delta's global expansion with the launch of new services between New York-JFK and Ponta Delgada, Azores; Indianapolis and Paris-CDG; and Atlanta and Lisbon.

Gaining final approval from the Los Angeles World Airports Board of Airport Commissioners to begin constructing the Sky Way at LAX, Delta's $1.9 billion plan to modernize Terminals 2 and 3, and connect them to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.

Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































May 2018

May 2017

Change

May 2018

May 2017

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 12,210,260

11,779,914

3.7%

55,202,322

52,905,690

4.3%

International 7,484,485

7,357,077

1.7%

32,030,230

31,791,891

0.7%



Latin America 1,632,467

1,722,370

(5.2%)

9,192,074

9,475,282

(3.0%)



Atlantic 4,141,489

3,927,490

5.4%

14,760,122

14,177,359

4.1%



Pacific 1,710,528

1,707,217

0.2%

8,078,033

8,139,250

(0.8%)

Total System 19,694,745

19,136,991

2.9%

87,232,552

84,697,581

3.0%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 14,081,090

13,479,178

4.5%

65,594,829

62,498,034

5.0%

International 8,750,888

8,586,045

1.9%

38,144,766

38,074,388

0.2%



Latin America 1,891,856

1,966,497

(3.8%)

10,739,432

11,005,272

(2.4%)



Atlantic 4,877,683

4,612,154

5.8%

18,003,679

17,465,505

3.1%



Pacific 1,981,349

2,007,394

(1.3%)

9,401,655

9,603,611

(2.1%)

Total System 22,831,978

22,065,223

3.5%

103,739,595

100,572,422

3.1%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 86.7%

87.4%

(0.7) Pts

84.2%

84.7%

(0.5) Pts

International 85.5%

85.7%

(0.2) Pts

84.0%

83.5%

0.5 Pts



Latin America 86.3%

87.6%

(1.3) Pts

85.6%

86.1%

(0.5) Pts



Atlantic 84.9%

85.2%

(0.3) Pts

82.0%

81.2%

0.8 Pts



Pacific 86.3%

85.0%

1.3 Pts

85.9%

84.8%

1.1 Pts

Total System 86.3%

86.7%

(0.4) Pts

84.1%

84.2%

(0.1) Pts



























Mainline Completion Factor 99.97%

99.94%

0.03 Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 85.0%

82.8%

2.2 Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 16,839,219

16,490,493

2.1%

75,631,680

73,870,573

2.4%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 188,172

184,021

2.3%

874,500

829,929

5.4%



























Note: Results include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements









