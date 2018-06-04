Delta Reports Operating Performance for May 2018
ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for May 2018. The company carried 16.8 million passengers across its broad global network, a record for the month of May.
Monthly highlights include:
- Launching new uniforms for 64,000 Delta employees worldwide, created by acclaimed designer Zac Posen and built with Lands' End quality. The designs embrace innovative fit, form and function, and carry Delta into the future in style.
- Announcing the return of nonstop flights between the U.S. and Mumbai, India, next year following agreements secured by the Trump administration with the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to address the issue of government subsidies provided to state-owned carriers in those nations.
- Continuing Delta's global expansion with the launch of new services between New York-JFK and Ponta Delgada, Azores; Indianapolis and Paris-CDG; and Atlanta and Lisbon.
- Gaining final approval from the Los Angeles World Airports Board of Airport Commissioners to begin constructing the Sky Way at LAX, Delta's $1.9 billion plan to modernize Terminals 2 and 3, and connect them to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.
Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 324 destinations in 57 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub and Facebook.com/delta.
|
Monthly Traffic Results
|
Year to Date Traffic Results
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
Change
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
Change
|
RPMs (000):
|
Domestic
|
12,210,260
|
11,779,914
|
3.7%
|
55,202,322
|
52,905,690
|
4.3%
|
International
|
7,484,485
|
7,357,077
|
1.7%
|
32,030,230
|
31,791,891
|
0.7%
|
Latin America
|
1,632,467
|
1,722,370
|
(5.2%)
|
9,192,074
|
9,475,282
|
(3.0%)
|
Atlantic
|
4,141,489
|
3,927,490
|
5.4%
|
14,760,122
|
14,177,359
|
4.1%
|
Pacific
|
1,710,528
|
1,707,217
|
0.2%
|
8,078,033
|
8,139,250
|
(0.8%)
|
Total System
|
19,694,745
|
19,136,991
|
2.9%
|
87,232,552
|
84,697,581
|
3.0%
|
ASMs (000):
|
Domestic
|
14,081,090
|
13,479,178
|
4.5%
|
65,594,829
|
62,498,034
|
5.0%
|
International
|
8,750,888
|
8,586,045
|
1.9%
|
38,144,766
|
38,074,388
|
0.2%
|
Latin America
|
1,891,856
|
1,966,497
|
(3.8%)
|
10,739,432
|
11,005,272
|
(2.4%)
|
Atlantic
|
4,877,683
|
4,612,154
|
5.8%
|
18,003,679
|
17,465,505
|
3.1%
|
Pacific
|
1,981,349
|
2,007,394
|
(1.3%)
|
9,401,655
|
9,603,611
|
(2.1%)
|
Total System
|
22,831,978
|
22,065,223
|
3.5%
|
103,739,595
|
100,572,422
|
3.1%
|
Load Factor:
|
Domestic
|
86.7%
|
87.4%
|
(0.7) Pts
|
84.2%
|
84.7%
|
(0.5) Pts
|
International
|
85.5%
|
85.7%
|
(0.2) Pts
|
84.0%
|
83.5%
|
0.5 Pts
|
Latin America
|
86.3%
|
87.6%
|
(1.3) Pts
|
85.6%
|
86.1%
|
(0.5) Pts
|
Atlantic
|
84.9%
|
85.2%
|
(0.3) Pts
|
82.0%
|
81.2%
|
0.8 Pts
|
Pacific
|
86.3%
|
85.0%
|
1.3 Pts
|
85.9%
|
84.8%
|
1.1 Pts
|
Total System
|
86.3%
|
86.7%
|
(0.4) Pts
|
84.1%
|
84.2%
|
(0.1) Pts
|
Mainline Completion Factor
|
99.97%
|
99.94%
|
0.03 Pts
|
Mainline On-time Performance
|
85.0%
|
82.8%
|
2.2 Pts
|
(preliminary DOT A14)
|
Passengers Boarded
|
16,839,219
|
16,490,493
|
2.1%
|
75,631,680
|
73,870,573
|
2.4%
|
Cargo Ton Miles (000):
|
188,172
|
184,021
|
2.3%
|
874,500
|
829,929
|
5.4%
|
Note: Results include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements
