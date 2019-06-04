Delta Reports Operating Performance for May 2019

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for May 2019. The company carried 18.1 million customers across its broad global network, a record for the month of May, including a record 666,769 passengers flown in a single day on May 24th.

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.







Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































May 2019

May 2018

Change

May 2019

May 2018

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 13,224,273

12,209,812

8.3%

58,922,363

55,201,454

6.7%

International 7,842,723

7,484,699

4.8%

33,099,260

32,031,803

3.3%



Latin America 1,651,499

1,632,947

1.1%

9,205,816

9,193,637

0.1%



Atlantic 4,321,015

4,141,252

4.3%

15,474,599

14,760,136

4.8%



Pacific 1,870,209

1,710,500

9.3%

8,418,844

8,078,030

4.2%

Total System 21,066,997

19,694,511

7.0%

92,021,623

87,233,257

5.5%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 14,860,780

14,082,043

5.5%

69,337,717

65,592,515

5.7%

International 9,178,217

8,751,097

4.9%

39,647,193

38,144,279

3.9%



Latin America 1,872,571

1,892,179

(1.0%)

10,703,777

10,739,753

(0.3%)



Atlantic 5,105,825

4,877,358

4.7%

18,977,620

18,002,560

5.4%



Pacific 2,199,822

1,981,560

11.0%

9,965,796

9,401,966

6.0%

Total System 24,038,997

22,833,140

5.3%

108,984,909

103,736,794

5.1%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 89.0%

86.7%

2.3 Pts

85.0%

84.2%

0.8 Pts

International 85.4%

85.5%

(0.1) Pts

83.5%

84.0%

(0.5) Pts



Latin America 88.2%

86.3%

1.9 Pts

86.0%

85.6%

0.4 Pts



Atlantic 84.6%

84.9%

(0.3) Pts

81.5%

82.0%

(0.5) Pts



Pacific 85.0%

86.3%

(1.3) Pts

84.5%

85.9%

(1.4) Pts

Total System 87.6%

86.3%

1.3 Pts

84.4%

84.1%

0.3 Pts



























Mainline Completion Factor 100.00

99.97

0.03 Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 86.7

85.0

1.7 Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 18,116,083

16,838,245

7.6%

80,126,931

75,628,477

5.9%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 166,653

188,231

(11.5%)

815,518

874,789

(6.8%)

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Headquartered in Atlanta , Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.

, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern , GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam , Atlanta , Boston , Detroit , London - Heathrow , Los Angeles , Mexico City , Minneapolis/St. Paul , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle , Salt Lake City , São Paulo, Seattle , Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo - Narita .

, , , , - , , , , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, , , São Paulo, , Seoul-Incheon and - . Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.

As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018.

was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

