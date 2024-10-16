Delta Showcases AI Data Center and Smart Manufacturing Solutions at CEATEC 2024 to Align with Japan's Society 5.0 National Initiative

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is demonstrating its unique capabilities to enhance energy efficiency across the AI realm and its prowess in smart manufacturing at CEATEC 2024. Key highlights include: Delta's newest 20ft container prefabricated all-in-one data center solution for rapid deployment in Japan; the new high-speed 800G networking switches and the Liquid-to-Liquid(L2L) In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) with cooling capacity up to 1.5MW, capable of handling the liquid cooling needs of multiple high-density 100kW racks in AI data centers; the In-Rack CDU pair with GB200 cold plates are designs for above 1200W GPU cooling need, the 6U 3D Vapor Chamber pair with AI server fans offer air cool option to GPU below 1200W ; and Delta's new Digital Twin Solution for smart manufacturing combines AI and advanced digital simulation technology, enabling manufacturers to reduce equipment development time by up to 20% while achieving over 95% simulation accuracy. The showcase also includes telecom infrastructure, energy infrastructure, IoT-based building automation, AI-empowered cloud surveillance and smart charging devices, showing how Delta's core energy-saving technologies contribute to global carbon reduction and align with Japan's Society 5.0.

Kengo Ka, President of Delta Electronics (Japan), said, "Delta's long-term leadership in energy-efficient power and thermal management solutions has been crucial to our success in fostering AI, digitization, and energy conservation, all pillars of Japan's national initiative Society 5.0. Moreover, we are assisting Japan's leading telecoms to build containerized data centers while also providing UPS systems for high-tech customers in Kumamoto. In the energy infrastructure field, we are actively expanding our renewable energy and energy storage businesses, having recently helped Japan's well-known automotive electronics manufacturer install a solar PV power system with an annual generation of over 1 million kWh in Hiroshima. Delta's commitment to sustainability is also achieving new milestones. By 2023, Delta's operation sites in Japan achieved RE100 in 2023 (RE76 globally). We look forward to advance sustainable development in Japan by strengthening our cooperation with customers and partners here at CEATEC."

Kelvin Huang, Vice President and General Manager of Delta's ICT Infrastructure Business Group, said, "With the proliferation of 5G and the expansion of AI applications, rapid changes are occurring in the ICT industry. Delta possesses comprehensive solutions in both telecom infrastructure and data center infrastructure, which will effectively assist our clients in rapid deployment and enhanced operational efficiency. Through world-leading 98% efficiency telecom power solutions, we help telecom operators establish high-efficiency green base stations. In data centers, we offer the next-generation prefab all-in-one containerized data centers and provide air/liquid cooling solutions for AI applications. This includes the Liquid-to-Air (L2A) In-Row Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) solutions for upgrading existing air cooling data centers and In-Row L2L 1.5MW CDU capable of handling the cooling needs of multiple high-density 100kW racks. This year, we are also unveiling the new 800G data center switch in Japan for the first time, providing comprehensive support for clients in complex AI application environments."

In the AI domain, Delta showcases its cutting-edge virtual machine development platform "DIATwin" powered by AI algorithms and digital twin technology. This platform enables faster, more efficient new product introductions, underscoring Delta's expertise in the smart manufacturing sector. Delta also introduces its edge AI video analytics solution, designed specifically for facilities with high-security requirements. This innovative technology reduces response times and enhances security, ensuring a safer environment for all.

At CEATEC 2024, Delta presents comprehensive solutions spanning ICT and energy infrastructure, industrial and building automation, and smart living power solutions, supporting Japan's Society 5.0 policy. Join us at CEATEC in Japan from October 15 to 18 at booth 8H541 for an in-depth exploration of Delta's innovations.

AI data center solutions

Prefabricated Data Center Solutions: The all-in-one prefabricated data center solution integrates the infrastructure and IT equipment of the data center into the container, meeting the rapid deployment and high scalability requirements of customers.

The all-in-one prefabricated data center solution integrates the infrastructure and IT equipment of the data center into the container, meeting the rapid deployment and high scalability requirements of customers. Liquid and Air Cooling Solutions: Delta delivers tailored solutions for traditional data centers to AI data centers. The L2A In-Row Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) solutions are perfect for upgrading existing air cooling systems. Delta's 1.5MW L2L In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) liquid cooling solutions efficiently cool dozens of high-density racks and offer ideal solutions to the cooling challenges of AI data centers. Also showcase are In-Rack CDU that can pair with highly efficient Cold Plate Loops design for above 1200W GPU for a liquid cooled AI rack, and the air cooling solutions that utilizing advance 4U and 6U 3D Vapor Chambe r pairing with the new powerful and quiet AI server fans for GPU with below 1200W cooling need; at datacenter facility level, Delta provides the cutting-edge energy-saving EC Technology High Power Air Mover that allow 30% or more energy saving once replace the traditional AC fans on facility cooling equipment.

UPS Solutions: Delta has focused on the power industry for many years as a provider of energy-saving UPSs. Delta's DPM Gen2 UPS is our flagship UPS. It delivers up to 2100kVA power capacity and offers up to 97.5% AC-AC efficiency.

ORV3 33kW Power System: The debuted 33kW Power Shelf adopts 5.5kW power supply unites and boasts over 97.5% peak efficiency. The 33kW power system and 33 kW battery backup system are mainstream for next-generation AI servers.

800G Data Center Switch: Delta's 800G data center switches are cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the demands of today's AI and cloud data center infrastructures. With bidirectional high-density 800 GbE ports, it could be an ideal high radix network for hyperscale AI and machine learning clusters.

Delta's 800G data center switches are cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the demands of today's AI and cloud data center infrastructures. With bidirectional high-density 800 GbE ports, it could be an ideal high radix network for hyperscale AI and machine learning clusters. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM): The InfraSuite Manager is a system that integrates all data center facility and IT equipment management tasks onto one platform simultaneously. InfraSuite Manager includes the EnviroProbe and EnviroStation, which are designed to work together seamlessly to manage energy, power systems, cooling, environment, security, asset management, server monitoring and more.

Green Telecom Infrastructure

5G small cell solutions feature high-speed connectivity and ultra-low latency, making them ideal for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployment. It integrates rectifier designed with an IP65 protection rating specifically for wireless small cells, achieving energy conversion efficiency of up to 97.4%.

Green Smart Manufacturing

Digital Twin Solutions Integra: As the electronics industry shifts towards high-mix, low-volume production, with new products often requiring substantial investment in production line planning and equipment testing, Delta has introduced its comprehensive Digital Twin Solution, consisting of physical machines and virtual machines. The virtual machine is developed using the DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform which can reduce manufacturing equipment development time by up to 20%. Encompasses modularized physical machines, this innovative solution has helped a prominent Taiwanese electronics assembly company reduce equipment adjustment commissioning time by more than 80%, significantly accelerating new product introduction.

Smart Warehouse and Logistics Solutions: Integrated with Delta's Warehouse Management System, the solution reduces warehouse and logistics costs by up to 30% through workforce optimization and intelligent automation. The M∞Vair Series Wireless Charging Systems, ranging from 1kW to 30kW, that provides contactless power transmission to enable automatic contactless, wireless charging for AGVs, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and larger industrial vehicles such as forklifts and tractors for various industrial vehicles with a maximum of 95% end-to-end power transmission efficiency.

Energy Infrastructure

Energy Storage Solution - DELTerra M: Designed for medium to large industrial and commercial energy storage applications as well as grid-level applications, it is paired with Delta's MW-level power conditioning systems PCS1500/PCS3000 and LFP battery containers. The battery containers are based on 10ft containers, making them easy to transport and install. The capacity can be flexibly configured according to application needs, ranging from a single container of 708 kWh to six containers totaling 7.78 MWh, optimizing land utilization. Additionally, the battery containers are equipped with multiple built-in dual-redundant environmental sensors and a fire sprinkler system to enhance safety.

Smart Charging Devices

USB Socket Outlets and Portable Power Stations: Delta's newly launched Japanese-standard USB dual-port fast-charging socket outlets offer 20W and 60W output power with Type A+C or Type C+C options. These socket outlets can achieve up to 92% efficiency and seamlessly integrate with AC ports and switches at homes or furniture, delivering "Fast Charging Everywhere with Just One Cable !" On the other hand, Innergie also announce the upcoming Portable Power Stations P200 (200Wh) and P400 (400Wh) , both are equipped with swappable batteries and four USB-C ports and capable of charging up to four laptops simultaneously. The large-capacity P400 model can fully charge (from 0%-100%) a 16-inch MacBook Pro four times or an iPad Pro 13 times, suitable for domestics, business meetings and camping, as well as serving as a backup during blackouts caused by earthquakes or typhoons. The Portable Power Stations will be available soon in 2025.

Innergie One For All Series Adapters: From 30W to 100W, Innergie's One For All Serie Adapters fully support PD 3.0 (PPS) and QC 4 fast charging protocols. The Series feature "Dynamic Power Allocation" technology and automatically detects devices to allocate the right power for charging, saving energy and ensuring safety. Innergie will also unveil the brand new Qi2 15W Magnetic Wireless Charger and Magsafe Battery Packs, both featuring the latest official Qi2 certification and powerful magnetic alignment to ensure precise positioning for optimal charging efficiency. The Battery Packs provide 5,100mAh and 10,200mAh capacities for option and support cable charging to bring a more flexible charging experience for users.

Building Automation Solution

LOYTEC Building Management and Control: It integrates air conditioning, lighting, elevators, security monitoring, and electric vehicle charging systems. It easily becomes the control center of the building, offering the most open building management system within or across buildings.

AI-powered Cloud Surveillance - VORTEX: Employs Edge AI for real-time alerts, reducing false alarms and enhancing security for people, vehicles, and assets. It can integrate seamlessly, boosting management efficiency and minimizing risks for data centers, parking lot charging stations, chain stores, restaurants, and campuses.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

