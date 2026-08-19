Delta Showcases Embodied AI Dual-Arm Robot Platform and AI-Enhanced Production Line Digital Twin at Automation Taipei 2026

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. ("Delta"), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, announced today its participation in Automation Taipei 2026 under the theme "Forward, Toward Better: AI-Empowered Digitization." Marking Delta's 55th anniversary, the showcase highlights robotics and AI smart manufacturing solutions, including the debut of the Embodied AI Dual-Arm Robot Platform, which integrates AI models and robotic control on one platform to accelerate AI robotics adoption. In smart manufacturing, Delta enhances production line digital twins with AI to boost simulation precision and efficiency, and leverages the NVIDIA Defect Image Generation skill to reduce defect detection model development time for new products from three months to two weeks.

Lisa Kao, General Manager of Delta Industrial Automation Business Group, stated, "Glocalization is driving cross-region smart manufacturing. Along with labor shortage, factories will need to transit from automation to autonomy, where AI, smart robotics, and digital twins play pivotal roles. Delta integrates these technologies with AI-ready platforms, focusing on four key sectors: machinery, robotics, electronics, and semiconductors. This helps end customers and machine makers rapidly deploy smart production lines, and move forward toward smart manufacturing."

Highlights include the Robotics Solutions area, where the Embodied AI Dual-Arm Robot Platform makes its debut. The demonstration can draw portraits in chosen styles via voice commands, showcasing autonomy from task learning to execution that effectively enhances changeover efficiency. With ongoing refinement, the solution is poised to scale into intricate, high-precision applications like AI server assembly lines. Delta's AI Robotic Control Platform, connecting diverse AI model inputs and equipment control of its modular robots, provides an AI-ready architecture that incorporates the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module to deliver up to 275 TOPS of AI performance. Utilizing NVIDIA Isaac ROS Nvblox and cuMotion, it creates real-time 3D environment models and dynamic obstacle avoidance. Altogether, the solution enables robots to autonomously perform inference, learning, and task execution. The Robotics Solutions area also features the latest collaborative robot pick-and-place solutions and humanoid dual arms, which increase line efficiency and deployment flexibility to satisfy diverse manufacturing needs.

For the Smart Manufacturing Solutions area, Delta leverages AI to strengthen production line digital twins, enhancing simulation precision and efficiency from product assembly, production line design, and equipment verification to defect detection. This reduces tuning costs of line deployment and accelerates cross-regional replication. Notably, Delta combines NVIDIA Defect Image Generation skill powered by NVIDIA Cosmos, an open world foundation model, to automatically create diverse defect patterns and surface texture data, significantly boosting the training efficiency of AI defect inspection models and enhancing AOI rates by 17%. For Industry Solutions, Delta presents solutions for high-end electronics assembly such as AI servers and automotive electronics. The AI-Enabled Human-Machine Hybrid Line integrates AI vision analytics to prevent assembly errors and enable data acquisition in manual stations. In addition, the solution uses AI to optimize press-fit equipment yields, and the Inline Management Solution Line Manager to monitor key indicators and identify line bottlenecks.

Delta is exhibiting its complete smart manufacturing solutions at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F (Booth M420) from August 19 to 22, and showcasing automation products in Meeting Room 429. We welcome media stakeholders, customers, partners and the general public to experience "Forward, Toward Better: AI-Empowered Digitization" with Delta.

Key highlights at the Delta booth at Automation Taipei 2026 include:

Robotics Solutions

Embodied AI Dual-Arm Robot Platform: Powered by Delta's AI Robotic Control Platform, this solution integrates AI with execution layers, solving pain points such as hardware-software integration challenges and high costs for AI robots. Users can flexibly adopt diverse types of robots to embody different AI inputs, realizing flexible, multi-tasking applications. The platform enables robots to autonomously learn tasks, analyze workflows, execute and make corrections with multimodal data, making it suitable for high-mix, low-volume, multi-process applications such as AI server assembly.

Powered by Delta's AI Robotic Control Platform, this solution integrates AI with execution layers, solving pain points such as hardware-software integration challenges and high costs for AI robots. Users can flexibly adopt diverse types of robots to embody different AI inputs, realizing flexible, multi-tasking applications. The platform enables robots to autonomously learn tasks, analyze workflows, execute and make corrections with multimodal data, making it suitable for high-mix, low-volume, multi-process applications such as AI server assembly. Cobot Pick-and-Place Solution: Delta combines its Collaborative Robot RS-C with the Electric Gripper RS-GP. By manually dragging the robotic arm, paths can be recorded without complex programming, lowering deployment barriers and increasing operational flexibility. It is suitable for machine tool loading/unloading, metal processing, polishing, painting, and AMR application and warehousing & logistics.

Delta combines its Collaborative Robot RS-C with the Electric Gripper RS-GP. By manually dragging the robotic arm, paths can be recorded without complex programming, lowering deployment barriers and increasing operational flexibility. It is suitable for machine tool loading/unloading, metal processing, polishing, painting, and AMR application and warehousing & logistics. Humanoid Dual-Arm Demonstration: Featuring high integration and a lightweight design, it balances high torque output, compact size, and motion precision. Lightweight joint modules are tailored for multi-degree-of-freedom applications on shoulders, elbows, wrists with a hollow-shaft design and integrated motor, driver, encoder, torque sensor, and functional safety. Patented built-in torque sensing technology measures external forces and contact torque in real-time, improving control precision, human-robot collaboration safety, and collision protection.

Smart Manufacturing Solutions

AI-Enhanced Production Line Digital Twins: The solution demonstrates co-simulation with PCB glue dispensing as example, with integrating Delta's Virtual Machine Development Platform DIATwin and the NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. With AI, the solution auto-generates optimal paths, validates with high-fidelity simulation, and instantly translates them into machine recipes. The mechanism completes verification virtually and shortens mass production prep cycles, which has already been successfully deployed in Delta's Thailand plant for AI server power supply lines. Additionally, Delta adopted NVIDIA Defect Image Generation skill, powered by NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models, NVIDIA TAO fine-tuning toolkit, and NVIDIA Isaac Sim, open simulation robotics framework to successfully accelerate automated optical inspection (AOI) model development. This drastically slashed the model preparation time for new, unknown product defects from three months to just two weeks.

Industry Solutions

AI-Enabled Human-Machine Hybrid Line: For high-end electronics assembly such as AI servers and automotive electronics, the Smart Manufacturing AI Vision Solution leverages AI to analyze manual station actions in real-time, correcting errors to reduce rework costs. Concurrently, it collects manual station data to complete production line digitization. The Smart Press Fit generates press curves with minimal samples using AI, issuing real-time warnings via micro-force detection to boost yields. The Inline Management Solution Line Manager integrates manual station and equipment data to perform cross-analysis, identify line bottlenecks and maximize line capacity and efficiency.

For high-end electronics assembly such as AI servers and automotive electronics, the Smart Manufacturing AI Vision Solution leverages AI to analyze manual station actions in real-time, correcting errors to reduce rework costs. Concurrently, it collects manual station data to complete production line digitization. The Smart Press Fit generates press curves with minimal samples using AI, issuing real-time warnings via micro-force detection to boost yields. The Inline Management Solution Line Manager integrates manual station and equipment data to perform cross-analysis, identify line bottlenecks and maximize line capacity and efficiency. Warehousing & Logistics – Functional Safety, Smart Wi-Fi 7, and Mobile Equipment Charging

Delta's Advanced IIoT Controller AX-5 introduces the new functional safety modules implementing Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE) solution and supporting distributed functional safety control system structure. This enhances safety in specific zones for large facilities like warehousing logistics, food packaging, and woodworking. Also showcased is the AI-Powered Smart Wireless Solution, which applies location-aware intelligence to proactively orchestrate Wi-Fi roaming between access points, helping maintain seamless connectivity for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), and Overhead Hoist Transfer (OHT) systems in motion.

For industrial vehicle charging in logistics and manufacturing environments, Delta showcases its MOOV Series charging solutions, featuring both wireless (MOOV air ) and contact-based (MOOV base ) charging systems. Delivering up to 95% energy efficiency and power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 30 kW, the MOOV Series is designed to support AGVs, AMRs, forklifts, and industrial vehicles and has successfully charged over one million industrial vehicles worldwide, proving its reliability in demanding industrial applications.

Delta's Advanced IIoT Controller AX-5 introduces the new functional safety modules implementing Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE) solution and supporting distributed functional safety control system structure. This enhances safety in specific zones for large facilities like warehousing logistics, food packaging, and woodworking. Also showcased is the AI-Powered Smart Wireless Solution, which applies location-aware intelligence to proactively orchestrate Wi-Fi roaming between access points, helping maintain seamless connectivity for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), and Overhead Hoist Transfer (OHT) systems in motion. For industrial vehicle charging in logistics and manufacturing environments, Delta showcases its MOOV Series charging solutions, featuring both wireless (MOOV ) and contact-based (MOOV ) charging systems. Delivering up to 95% energy efficiency and power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 30 kW, the MOOV Series is designed to support AGVs, AMRs, forklifts, and industrial vehicles and has successfully charged over one million industrial vehicles worldwide, proving its reliability in demanding industrial applications. Industrial Power Supply Solutions – Stable Power for Advanced Equipment and Harsh Industrial Environments

Delta presents its newly launched DIN Pro and DIN Eco Series DIN rail power supplies, featuring ultra-slim designs as narrow as 30 mm to significantly save control cabinet space. Both Series support -40°C extreme low operating temperature and comply with SEMI F47 semiconductor equipment standards, making them suitable for high-end equipment and energy infrastructure under extreme temperatures or polluted environments.

Delta's panel mount power supplies — including the PMS, PMR, IMA Series, and the enclosed IMA - Chameleon Series — are also displayed to provide uninterrupted power for core production equipment. Among them, the latest IMA - Chameleon Series features up to 95% energy conversion efficiency and IP65 dust and water resistance, effortlessly withstanding variable outdoor and humid climates for high-standard industrial environments such as process industries and logistics.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 15 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 9 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Delta Industrial Automation

Since the debut of our AC motor drive in 1995, Delta continues to develop our industrial automation business, providing superior quality, reliability and precision. Our range of complete smart manufacturing solutions covers equipment automation, automated production line design and integration, equipment IoT and data collection, as well as manufacturing management / monitoring and preventive maintenance to maximize productivity and stabilize production. Delta applies AI and big data analysis to optimize production processes and implement digitalization for equipment, production lines and energy usage. With automation products, software, and system solutions integrated into an all-in-one digitalized smart manufacturing model of factory, processes, and equipment, Delta provides numerous production models, including customized, small volume and wide variety, and mass production for customers on a global scale.

With robust R&D capability and abundant industry experience, Delta offers industrial automation products and solutions that find application in a broad range of industries, including electronics, components, photoelectric panels and food & beverages. We are dedicated to providing innovative and reliable smart, green manufacturing solutions for global customers, keeping our promise of "Digitized Automation for a Changing World".

For more information, please go to:

Delta Industrial Automation: www.deltaww.com/ia

SOURCE Delta Electronics