Delta Showcases Integrated Automation and Smart Charging Solutions for Intralogistics Applications at MODEX 2026

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, will attend MODEX 2026 to showcase integrated automation and charging solutions demonstrate how industrial vehicle charging infrastructure, drive systems, robotics, machine vision, motion control, and intelligent control platforms can be seamlessly combined to create fully integrated material flow solutions that support the next generation of intelligent intralogistics operations.

Visit us at MODEX 2026, Booth #A513

Dave Morse, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Automation Strategic Business Platform (IASBP), said, "Modern intralogistics environments require more than individual automation components. By integrating robotics, vision systems, motion control, and charging infrastructure into a unified architecture, Delta enables customers to reduce system complexity while improving efficiency, reliability, and scalability in automated warehouse operations."

At MODEX, Delta will highlight its Delta Automation Technology Platforms designed to support the development of intelligent intralogistics systems. These platforms integrate machine vision, control and safety systems, motion and drive technologies, industrial networking, visualization tools, power infrastructure, and industrial software. By bringing these technologies together within a unified architecture, Delta enables system integrators and equipment builders to develop flexible and scalable warehouse automation solutions.

Visitors will also experience live robotics and automation demonstrations at the Delta booth. The demonstration will feature Delta's D-BOT DC08 collaborative robot, integrated with motion control, drive, and industrial networking systems. The solution will illustrate coordinated intralogistics workflows where robotic automation interacts with an AGV system built on Delta's automation technologies to demonstrate material flow within the demo environment.

A monitoring system will visualize real-time 3D ToF point cloud data together with system status information, providing insight into how machine vision and automation technologies support intelligent warehouse operations. The demonstration will also feature the MOOVair 01 Wireless Charging System, showcasing autonomous wireless charging that enables automated vehicles to recharge seamlessly during operation.

Delta will also highlight its compact conveyor drive solutions designed for material handling and conveyor systems, supporting efficient and reliable material transport within warehouse automation systems.

Complementing these automation technologies, Delta will highlight its MOOV Series charging solutions, already supporting over one million industrial vehicles worldwide. The portfolio offers both conductive MOOVbase and wireless MOOVair systems across a 1–30 kW range. The MOOVair Wireless Chargers enable in-process wireless charging even in harsh environments, while the MOOVbase Conductive Chargers supports both opportunity and traditional fast charging, providing a scalable, reliable infrastructure for continuous fleet operation. These solutions ensure high system availability for AGVs, AMRs, forklifts, and other automated vehicles in 24/7 logistics operations.

Experience Delta at MODEX 2026

Visit Delta at booth A513, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, from April 13–16, 2026, to experience live demonstrations of Delta's connected automation and smart charging solutions for intralogistics.

Visit us: https://landing.deltaww.com/en-US/landing/Modex-2026

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)