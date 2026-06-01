Devraj Sen to become President of Trihedral on July 1, 2026

HALIFAX, NS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trihedral Engineering Limited, a Delta Group company, is proud to announce that Devraj Sen will assume the role of President of Trihedral effective July 1, 2026. Current President and company founder, Glenn Wadden will move into the Chief Technology Officer role as Trihedral continues to grow its VTScada software solution for automation and controls.

Devraj Sen, President of Trihedral Engineering Limited, a Delta Group company

Sen's story is Trihedral's story. For the last 25 years, Sen has been intimately involved in Trihedral's incredible growth. Arriving as a co-op student in 2000, he graduated from Dalhousie University with the University Medal in Computing Science and went on to spend the next two and a half decades building VTScada, the team, and ultimately the company itself.

His accomplishments include developing the foundational features of the Historian and Historical Data Viewer. Rising through the ranks of software development and engineering management, Sen became the Chief Technology Officer in 2022. One of Sen's core beliefs is that the best software comes from people who understand how it is actually used. As CTO, he championed the integration of the core product programmers, project engineers, and the tech support team into the unified Technology Group, strengthening collaboration and accelerating development.

Sen has extended that same collaborative approach across the entire organization, building strong working relationships with Sales and Marketing and becoming a genuine partner in how Trihedral tells its story, reaches new customers, and supports the thousands of people who rely on VTScada every day. The result has been a company that moves with more alignment and purpose across every function and one that has grown meaningfully in headcount and capability, even while navigating the retirement of long-tenured colleagues. Through those transitions, Trihedral has maintained the kind of low attrition that is rare in the software industry, and a direct reflection of the culture Devraj has helped build and protect.

"Devraj has earned the trust and respect of everyone in this organization," said Glenn Wadden, outgoing President and Chief Software Architect. "What stands out isn't just his technical depth, it's how naturally he connects with people across the company. Engineering, Sales, Marketing, our customers, he's built real relationships in all of those places. His technical vision, his understanding of our people, and his genuine commitment to our customers make him the right person to lead Trihedral into its next chapter."

While Wadden will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer, he will continue to guide VTScada's long-term technical direction and carry on with much of the work he has led since founding the company nearly 40 years ago. His leadership and technical expertise have been foundational to Trihedral's success and to the evolution of VTScada into, arguably, the industry's most respected and reliable SCADA platform.

"I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built," said Sen. "VTScada is trusted in some of the world's most critical infrastructure, and that trust is something we earn every day. My focus will be on continuing to deliver for our customers, growing our team, and strengthening what makes Trihedral genuinely different in this industry."

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries. Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)