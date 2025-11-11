Delta to Join COP30, Sharing Coral Restoration and Green Building Initiatives Empowered by "AI for Green" Approaches

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta marked its 18th consecutive participation in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP30) held in Belém, Brazil. Responding to one of COP30's themes, "Climate Adaptation," Delta will collaborate with international organizations to host two events in the official negotiation zone (Blue Zone) on November 17 and 19, sharing coral restoration and green building promotion empowered by "AI for Green" approaches, showcasing Delta's commitment to implementing nature-based solutions through technological innovation. Delta joined representatives from globally renowned organizations including BNP Paribas, the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the Partnership for Observation of the Global Oceans, and the International Coral Reef Society in a side event. Together, they will explore how to achieve sustainable ocean development amid climate change.

Shan Shan Guo, Vice Chairperson of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said: "Delta has long been committed to addressing climate challenges through technological innovation. We are honored to have just received the First Corporate Ocean Sustainability Contribution Award, sharing the initial results of our efforts to restore the ocean. This year, Delta joined the Coalition for Sustainable AI and collaborated with Economist Impact to release the report "Greening Intelligence: Charting the Future of Sustainable AI," advocating the concept of Green AI to enhance computing energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. At COP30, Delta will integrate nature and climate action through 'AI for Green,' leveraging AI to accelerate coral identification and biodiversity database construction. Besides, we developed LEED AI Teaching Assistant to help experts quickly grasp carbon reduction and biodiversity metrics in new standards. This marks the first AI application in green building education within the Chinese-speaking world."

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated: "The foundation has previously hosted 32 events at climate summits and this year it has once again secured the qualification to host a side event in the official negotiation zone. Centered on the theme "How to be SMART in meeting ocean-climate-societal challenges in a changing landscape", the session will focus on challenges facing oceans and coastal communities amid climate change. Delta will share how it leverages innovative technologies, AI applications, and cross-industry collaborations to advance coral restoration efforts and implement marine conservation research and applications."

Delta will also share insights at the "Building and Cooling Pavilion," co-hosted by the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction and the Cool Coalition under the United Nations Environment Programme. Collaborating with partners including the U.S. Green Building Council and International Code Council, Delta will unveil its newly launched LEED AI Teaching Assistant for educational training and to support the implementation of sustainable building practices. This initiative is dedicated to realizing the new normal of near-zero emissions and resilient buildings by 2030.

As an official observer to both the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Convention on Biological Diversity, Delta Electronics Foundation continues to bring the latest international negotiation trends, carbon reduction, and adaptation knowledge back to Taiwan. Moving forward, it will focus on technological innovation, educational outreach, and international collaboration, working with global partners to seek concrete solutions for mitigating the impacts of climate change.

