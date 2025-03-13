Delta to Present Advanced Solutions for Intelligent Industry and Sustainable Energy at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, will present its latest innovations in AI-based robotics and automation, as well as its smart energy and data centre infrastructure solutions at Hannover Messe 2025. A key highlight will be Delta's Red Dot Award and the German Design Award-winning D-Bot series Collaborative Robots (cobots) and their integration with NVIDIA Omniverse .

Journalists are invited to attend Delta's press conference. The event will provide further insights into Delta's contributions to a sustainable and intelligent industry, and the collaboration between Delta and NVIDIA in the development of digital twins for smart manufacturing. The press event is scheduled for April 1st (Tuesday) from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM CET at Delta's booth Hall 11, Stand C05.

Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA, said, "At this year's Hannover Messe, we are presenting transformative solutions that are driving progress towards a sustainable and intelligent future in the EMEA region and beyond. We look forward to fostering closer partnerships with our customers in a broad range of fields, including smart manufacturing and logistics, e-mobility, smart energy grids, as well as data centres."

Intelligent Industry Advancements

On display will be Delta's cobots seamlessly integrated with artificial intelligence and vision systems, demonstrating enhanced precision and adaptability for higher productivity and safety in a variety of manufacturing environments. Visitors will experience how Delta leverages NVIDIA Omniverse to build digital twins , to enhance production processes, improve efficiency, and test and validate their cobots, prior to introducing them into the real world.

Delta is also providing the technologies needed to optimise the logistics of tomorrow, such as its MOOVair wireless charging systems, designed to streamline logistics through seamless, automated charging of AGVs, forklifts and tugs in all types of factories and warehouse applications.

Driving the Energy Transition

Delta is at the forefront of driving the global transition to clean energy and e-mobility and will exhibit a comprehensive range of solutions for both C&I and utility-scale applications. These solutions encompass renewable energy integration, with technologies for harnessing various renewable energy sources and optimizing their efficient use. Delta also offers advanced technologies to ensure grid stability and optimization as renewable energy sources are integrated, along with a variety of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for different scales and applications, from commercial buildings to large-scale grid support.

Furthermore, Delta will showcase its next-generation EV charging solutions, ranging from high-power DC fast chargers for public charging stations and commercial fleets to smart AC chargers for residential and workplace charging. Delta Grid, the intelligent energy management platform, orchestrates these diverse energy resources, including megawatt battery storage, for optimized performance and sustainability. This AI-powered platform actively monitors, controls, and optimizes energy infrastructure, enabling businesses and utilities to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Data Centre Solutions for Critical Operations

Delta's Xubus Edge data centre solutions provide reliable and high-availability infrastructure for critical applications. The series, including the ruggedized outdoor unit, ensures business continuity and supports the demanding requirements of connected industrial environments. In addition, Delta will also showcase its high-end power shelves that provide optimized efficiency and reliable power supply for AI data centres and NVIDIA servers.

A Vision for the Future

Delta welcomes all journalists and visitors to visit its booth at Hannover Messe 2025, Hall 11, Stand C05, to experience these transformative solutions firsthand and to explore opportunities for collaborative development of a smarter, more sustainable, and interconnected world.

For more information about Delta's participation at Hannover Messe 2025 and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/hannover-Messe-2025

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

