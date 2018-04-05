Delta Unveils 30kW Wireless Charging System and New Onboard Charging Solutions for Material Handling at MODEX 2018

"Today's material handling industry is under intense pressure, as enterprises around the world look to the supply chain to reduce costs and gain an advantage over their competition," said M.S. Huang, President of Delta Electronics (Americas). "Our products can help achieve this through top-of-the-line efficiency, charging speed and durability. What's more, our range of solutions are all compact and installation-friendly, meaning there is a system well-suited for every environment."

Delta's solution portfolio will be displayed at booth #B4487 at MODEX 2018 in Atlanta from April 9–12. Key highlights of our showcase will include:

Wireless Charging Solutions

Delta's new 30kW solution is the latest addition to its growing number of wireless charging offerings, which can deliver an industry-leading efficiency of up to 93 percent. This significantly outperforms many industrial chargers that commonly waste more than 30 percent of the power consumed from the AC line. In addition, Delta's solutions enable safe, highly reliable, programmable, and efficient charging for any battery type, without the need for costly cables, connectors and contact plates that can wear down and require frequent replacement.

The company's range of wireless charging solutions, which cover applications from 1kW all the way to 30kW, can be customized to meet the unique needs of a diverse number of installation sites, such as warehouses, factories, ports, and any location where traditional wired battery chargers are found. These innovative systems, comprised of a base-pad connected to a wall-box and a low-weight on-vehicle unit, eliminate the use expensive cables, connectors, and contactors, decreasing maintenance cost, and ensuring ease of operation. The transmitting and receiving sections communicate via WIFI and communications with the vehicle are via CAN bus. With an IP65 waterproof rating, the system is durable and allows vehicles to operate in outdoor environments.

Onboard Charging Systems

At the show, Delta will also be introducing two new onboard charging systems, designed to efficiently charge the battery in industrial electric vehicles, even in the harshest environments.

Developed to easily integrate with a variety of vehicles, such as pallet trucks, scissor lifts, aerial platforms, floor-cleaning machines and more, the 720W Onboard Charger brings material handlers a compact solution able to fit in the smallest of spaces. The charger's rugged design is also IP65 dust and waterproof. Equipped with a battery temperature sensor, the solution is able to optimize charging, which is fully automated. It also offers extended data storage capabilities, including a full history of the previous 1,000 charges. This provides vital visibility into battery mishandling or early termination of charging. CAN bus is available for connection to smart battery or vehicle systems, and the interlock feature prevents the vehicle from moving during the charging process.

Similarly, the 1.5kW Onboard Charger, also equipped with the interlock feature, brings a durable solution to material handlers to accommodate larger or more energy-intensive vehicles. It is compact, efficient, and feature-packed with a robust die cast chassis designed to bear the shock and vibration standards of industrial machinery. Most notably, the 1.5kW charger is 100 percent convection cooled, making it particularly suited to applications in environments where water or pollutants are present. The 1.5kW unit offers several connection options to smart battery or vehicles systems, with additional connections available for an optional external LED module and battery temperature sensor. As with the 720W model, the unit will store information on the past 1,000 charges, which can be easily accessed through a data port.

Other Charging Solutions

Delta will also have its DC-DC converters on display along with its modular charging stations, which offer reliable, easy, and accurate monitoring to ensure optimal charge, as well as scalability to handle a wide-range of battery types, voltages and amp-hour ratings in one cabinet. These modular solutions are capable of standard, opportunity, and fast charging from 1.35kW to 30kW; come equipped with CAN bus communication; and boast wall or floor mounting options to accommodate any setting. To maximize up-time, these units come complete with easily serviceable fans, pollution protection for sensitive components, and, due to their modular design, the system will continue to operate should one fail.

For more information regarding Delta's charging solutions and show displays, visit http://modex2018.delta-energy-systems.com/.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 34 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in recent years. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. In the U.S, operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S. Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products, energy efficient and renewable energy products to name a few. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For more information about Delta, please visit www.deltaww.com.

Media Contact:

PAN Communications for Delta Americas

Sean Welch, +1-407-734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-unveils-30kw-wireless-charging-system-and-new-onboard-charging-solutions-for-material-handling-at-modex-2018-300624899.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

