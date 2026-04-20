WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, will showcase its grid-to-chip infrastructure architecture for next-generation AI data centers at Data Center World 2026. As AI drives unprecedented increases in power density and thermal demand, Delta delivers an integrated approach that unifies power, cooling, and intelligent controls into a single, scalable platform designed for AI factories and high-density compute environments.

Delta Unveils Integrated Power, Cooling, and Infrastructure Architecture for AI Data Centers at Data Center World 2026

Victor Lee, Senior Vice President of Data Center Strategic Business Platform at Delta, said, "AI is fundamentally reshaping data center architecture. At Delta, we design infrastructure as a unified system, not as disconnected components. By integrating power, cooling, and controls into a single architecture, we help customers eliminate complexity, improve efficiency, and scale confidently for the next generation of AI workloads."

With decades of experience supporting hyperscale and colocation environments, Delta has deployed more than 6.5 gigawatts of UPS capacity across data centers in the United States. Building on this foundation, Delta is advancing toward AI-driven, high-density infrastructure architectures that address the evolving demands of next-generation compute.

Integrated Solutions for AI Data Centers

Power and Cooling Infrastructure

Delta's power and cooling portfolio is designed to support the growing density and energy demands of AI and high-performance computing environments, enabling efficient scaling while maintaining reliability.

At the core is the Ultron DPM Gen-2 series UPS (250–2500 kVA), a three-phase platform for hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation data centers. Available in 415V and 480V configurations, it supports evolving AI architectures while simplifying deployment. Leveraging next-generation SiC technology, the system delivers up to 97.5% efficiency operating at double conversion mode, reducing energy losses and supporting high-density workloads. Its scalable design supports expansion up to 20 MW with N+1 redundancy, ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical environments.

Delta's UZR3 Li-ion Battery Cabinet is a proven solution for data centers, with a global footprint exceeding 3 GW. It is UL1973 certified, has successfully passed UL9540A testing with zero fire propagation, and achieves UL9540 certification when integrated with Delta's DPM Gen-2 UPS.

Building on this strong foundation, Delta introduces the new UZR3-S series to meet NFPA 855 Large-Scale Fire Testing (LSFT) requirements. Featuring enhanced fire mitigation, optimized thermal management, and advanced system-level protection, UZR3-S delivers superior safety performance for next-generation data centers with the most stringent fire compliance needs.

To address thermal demands in high-density AI environments, Delta will showcase its 3MW Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Delivering up to 3000 kW cooling capacity and supporting flow rates up to 3000 LPM, the system enables efficient heat removal for AI and HPC workloads. With dual power input, and hot-swappable filtration, it ensures reliable operation while minimizing downtime. Integrated support for SNMP, Modbus TCP/IP, and BACnet enables real-time monitoring and seamless integration with existing systems.

Enabling Next-Generation 800 VDC Architectures

Delta is advancing next-generation power architectures with its 800 VDC approach, designed to support the transition toward AI factory environments.

By integrating high-density DC power shelves and power distribution within the rack, the solution delivers up to 1.1 MW per rack at up to 98% efficiency, significantly reducing conversion losses and enabling higher rack power density. This allows operators to scale AI infrastructure more efficiently without requiring major electrical infrastructure redesign.

High-efficiency DC/DC conversion, integrated eFuse protection, and high-power busbar design further enhance system reliability while simplifying power distribution, enabling more efficient and scalable deployment of ultra-high-density compute environments.

Intelligent Infrastructure and Building Automation for Data Centers

Extending this integrated architecture, Delta combines power, cooling, and facility systems into a unified intelligence layer through its intelligent building technologies.

At the center of this platform is enteliWEB®, a building management system that provides a single operational interface across HVAC, electrical power systems, security, and lighting. The platform delivers real-time visibility, advanced analytics, and customizable dashboards that enable operators to monitor and optimize critical infrastructure across the entire facility.

The system is powered by Red5 controllers, which manage thermal and electrical systems across white space, grey space, and supporting infrastructure. Leveraging widely adopted development environments such as Python and Node-RED, Red5 enables flexible deployment from standalone control applications to complex, integrated system architectures aligned with modern AI-driven operations.

Complementing the platform are O3 AI-enhanced multi-sensors, which monitor temperature, humidity, light, and sound conditions across the data center. These sensors enable precise environmental control, helping operators maintain optimal performance and improve overall operational efficiency.

Together, these technologies create a unified control layer across power, thermal, and facility systems, enabling centralized visibility, simplified operations, and a single point of responsibility across the entire data center infrastructure from grid to chip.

Experience Delta at DCW 2026

Visit Delta at booth #212 in Washington, DC, from April 20–23, 2026, to experience how Delta is redefining power, cooling, infrastructure architecture and intelligent building solutions for the next generation of AI data centers.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)