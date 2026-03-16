Delta Ushers a New Era of AI Digital Twins based on NVIDIA Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC with Real Applications for its Building Automation and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, unveiled at NVIDIA GTC a range of innovative AI-based digital twin applications built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to enhance its solutions for building automation and smart manufacturing. These actual applications underscore the tangible benefits and limitless possibilities ushered by AI digital twins and their underlying high-fidelity, real-time simulation, and predictive analysis capabilities.

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In a building automation application, physics-based synchronization of HVAC, lighting, and natural shading simulations powered by NVIDIA Omniverse enabled an improvement of up to 20% in building energy savings potential. In smart manufacturing, NVIDIA Omniverse helps Delta's AI server power supply production achieve cyber-physical integrated production that facilitates decentralized manufacturing and centralized management, accelerating the transition toward an autonomous factory.

Austin Tseng, President, Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "We are honored to collaborate with NVIDIA by leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse to help power Delta's solutions for building automation and smart manufacturing. Enterprises face increasing pressure to strengthen operational resilience, reduce 'time to deployment' and improve energy efficiency. Real-time system behavior simulations, cross‑lifecycle data intelligence, and the ability to model complex 'what‑if' scenarios even before production ramps‑up are key advantages we're experiencing with the Delta AI-driven digital twin platforms enhanced by NVIDIA Omniverse."

AI Digital Twins for Smart Buildings

Built on NVIDIA Omniverse, Delta has deployed AI digital twins that merge physical real-time lighting, sunlight heat conditions, HVAC operations, environmental sensors, and building automation controls with photorealistic simulations. In addition, NVIDIA accelerated computing supports the high-performance computing needs of the building's edge AI devices, such as reinforcement learning (RL) agents for HVAC chillers and pumps, as well as graphic neural networks (GNN) agents for VAV airflow and temperature control.

As a result, customers of Delta's Smart Building Solutions are able to:

Optimize energy performance and system efficiency before breaking ground.

Simulate sustainability strategies and long‑term operating cost scenarios.

Support autonomous building functions and predictive maintenance workflows.

Reduce change orders, commissioning timelines, and lifecycle uncertainty.

This NVIDIA Omniverse-based AI digital twin produced real-time dynamic simulations and predictive analytics for Delta's Taipei HQs building operations. By simulating the interplay of sunlight, shading, as well as lighting and HVAC systems, the solution unlocks up to 20% in energy-savings potential while optimizing occupant comfort.

With extensive experience in large-scale smart building projects, Delta is ready to help customers to implement NVIDIA Omniverse-based digital twin platforms and co-developing management tools tailored to specific operational needs.

AI Digital Twins for Delta's Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Delta has implemented NVIDIA Omniverse and accelerated AI technologies to shorten the time required to build, validate, and scale smart manufacturing. Delta's DIATwin system leverages NVIDIA Omniverse with an OpenUSD-based model to integrate product design, equipment, robotics, and process data into a high-fidelity AI digital twin. This practice has been carried out in Delta's Thailand plant for AI server power supply production, covering from product parts assembly simulation and production line design to process validation. With NVIDIA PhysX enabling accurate production line process simulation, DIATwin delivers optimized robot paths. Processes that previously required long offline engineering cycles can now be accelerated for faster line deployment. The production inspection accuracy is further enhanced by NVIDIA Cosmos and Industrial Anomaly Generator workflow, which generates synthetic defects for AOI (automated optical inspection) model training.

The AI-driven digital twin, working together with the Delta Line Manager platform and the Human Workstation Solution ACME allows Delta to expedite production line deployment, replication and scale-up across regions, supporting decentralized manufacturing with centralized management to accelerate the transition toward autonomous factories.

Featured NVIDIA GTC Session on Delta's Experience Creating NVIDIA Omniverse-driven AI digital twins:

March 18, 11:00am-11:40am PT



"AI-driven Digital Twins Optimize Facility Simulations" by Gary Harvey, Development Director, Delta Americas' Building Automation Solutions.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)