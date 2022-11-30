Delta-X Research Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Advanced Decision Support for Power Transformers with Transformer Oil Analyst™ Software

Transformer Oil Analyst with Reliability-based Dissolved Gas Analysis prevents expensive unplanned power outages, protects equipment from disastrous failures, saves money on repairs, extends transformer service life, and enhances maintenance programs.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on research results of the North American dissolved gas analysis (DGA) software industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Delta-X Research with the 2022 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its DGA software. The company's Transformer Oil Analyst™ (TOA) is an advanced diagnostic and decision-support tool used to interpret insulating liquid test data for high-voltage apparatus, including dissolved gas analysis (DGA). Delta-X Research's science-based solutions help electricity systems operate safely and reliably at peak conditions and maintenance teams deploy most cost-effectively. Utilities also leverage their TOA results to optimize capital budgets and prioritize asset replacement or upgrade.

Delta-X Research's Reliability-based DGA technology, a powerful part of TOA, associates dissolved gas production with transformer failures to provide a quantifiable and actionable assessment of risk of continued transformer operation. Reliability-based DGA is further supported by other advances in dissolved gas analysis including applying fault energy indices to simplify the data, accounting for gas loss using cumulative data, and tracking discrete gassing events that can be related to external factors affecting a power transformer.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Senior Research Analyst Shruti Yewale explained that "current supply-chain disruptions compounded by growing demand have pushed new power transformer lead times from 12 months out to 24 to 36 months, which makes managing the existing grid infrastructure while maintaining high service reliability all the more challenging for utility leaders. With applied science, Delta-X Research's Reliability-based DGA quantifies a transformer's likelihood of failure, allowing operations and asset managers to plan transformer upgrades with confidence."

"We are very grateful to Frost & Sullivan for acknowledging the good work of the Delta-X Research team," said John Brett, President & CEO of Delta-X Research. "Our founder, Dr. Jim Dukarm, established the science-based underpinning upon which our company is built and drives our solution development. We are privileged to serve our customers who keep the power on and the world moving forward."

"Delta-X Research's innovative software product helps utilities make challenging decisions related to the maintenance, replacement, and refurbishment of their major assets. Over half of the largest North American utilities use TOA, Delta-X Research's Reliability-based DGA is a proven, robust DGA solution for transformer health and risk assessment," added Yewale. With its strong overall performance, Delta-X Research earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the DGA software industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Delta-X Research

Delta-X Research provides science-based, decision-support tools to help electric utilities and energy-intensive companies assess the health and operational risk of their high-voltage apparatus. Over half of North American utilities use Transformer Oil Analyst™ (TOA) to manage the maintenance, refurbishment and replacement of their critical assets. Delta-X Research is privileged to serve those who keep the power on and the world moving forward.

