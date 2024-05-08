Deltapath Celebrates Excellence: It Announces the Top Partners Awards for 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a trailblazer in Unified Communications, proudly announced the winners of its esteemed 2023 Partner of the Year Awards. This accolade is reserved for partners who excel in delivering value-added solutions and services and exhibit unparalleled expertise in deploying Deltapath technologies, achieving outstanding performance and sales excellence.

Partner of The Year - Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd Solution of The Year - NCSI.

David Liu, CEO of Deltapath, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the award winners, stating, "Our partners are indispensable to Deltapath's mission and success. Their unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and commitment have significantly contributed to our growth, helping us overcome challenges and reach new heights. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners for being a catalyst of innovation in the unified communications landscape."

2023 Awards Highlights

Partner of The Year

Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd from Malaysia is honored for exceptional performance, notably in securing high-value customers within government, finance services, and conglomerates sectors.

Solution of The Year

NCSI (HK) Limited from Singapore is recognized for its innovative use of the Deltapath Software Development Kit and Unified Communications Platform to develop an AI-powered contact center solution for the government sector, enhancing citizen engagement during emergencies.

Mobile Carrier Partner of The Year

SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited from Hong Kong is awarded for successfully integrating Deltapath's unified communications solutions into its offerings, providing superior Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) as well as unified communications to its enterprise customers.

Ace of Initiative

Datche Philippines Traders Corporation is recognized for spearheading a groundbreaking project that seamlessly integrated unified communications (UC) and contact center solutions for a prominent financial institution in the Philippines.

Best Leap Forward Award

Totalone Technology Co. Ltd. from Taiwan is celebrated for its dynamic approach to attracting customers from diverse sectors, including retail, government, financial services, technology, and testing inspection and certification.

Outstanding Contribution Award

Interstate Communication Networks Co., Ltd. from Taiwan received accolades for focusing on the financial services and hospitality sector, successfully engaging prominent Taiwanese brands.

These distinguished partners are a part of Deltapath's partner ecosystem, playing a critical role in advancing the future of unified communications. Their achievements underscore the collective commitment to excellence and innovation that defines the Deltapath partnership experience.

