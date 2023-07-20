Delta's 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series is now compliant with the German Eichrecht, the latest German Weights and Measurement Act, a mandatory regulatory requirement for charging point operators (CPO) in the country. Delta's UFC200 EV chargers have been installed in more than 2,000 locations across Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and these existing chargers in the field can be retrofitted to comply with the Eichrecht standard without a full unit swap.

Deltas 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification VDE has certified Deltas 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series to be Eichrecht complied

Hans-Peter Glauser, Product Manager of Electric Vehicle Charging Systems, Delta Electronics EMEA region, said: "Delta is fully committed to laws and industry standards designed to protect customers and operators, and it is essential that the delivery of energy is accurate, transparent and safe. Delta's UFC200 Ultra Fast Charger has been well received by major Charging Point Operators (CPOs) as well as tier one car manufacturers across EMEA. Given its popularity, we made it our priority to show our support to the German Eichrecht by ensuring that our Ultra Fast Chargers are compliant with the act. This provides peace of mind to both CPOs and EV drivers."

The UFC200 is equipped with a terminal for credit/debit-card payment and an integrated touchpad for PIN-entry. Under the German Weights and Measurement act, in order to sell energy to consumers, CPOs must operate certified EV chargers that include a calibrated energy metering system. Therefore, CPOs are increasingly demanding that EV chargers like UFC200 to include a calibrated energy metering system to be able to invoice consumers in a legal compliant method. Delta is one of the few manufacturers who has successfully complied with the German calibration law with its DC charging stations. In addition to Module B approval for the design, the certification also includes Module D for the production of Delta.

Delta offers its existing customers a retrofit to bring its operating EV chargers in the field up to the Eichrecht standard without a complete unit replacement, which is both cost and resource effective. The VDE conformity body also approves the in-field retrofit procedure. Delta anticipates a high level of customer satisfaction through its comprehensive after-sales service, which will lay the foundation for successful long-term partnerships in the market. Furthermore, to improve its ongoing design competence, after-sales-services and to be kept updated about the latest developments relating to Eichrecht, Invoicing and Transparency Software, Delta is also a member of the S.A.F.E. e.V. association.

Delta's commitment to the standards means that, as other countries are planning to introduce similar legal frameworks in the context of EV chargers, Delta is already able to respond with compliant DC EV charging solutions for different scenarios. This gives peace of mind to the CPOs and the growing number of drivers migrating to EV globally. Delta will use this new competence for the rest of its DC EV chargers in the portfolio.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157288/Delta_Electronics.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157289/Delta_Electronics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/4170692/Delta_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Delta Electronics