Delta's Power, Cooling and Microgrid Solutions Showcased at NVIDIA GTC to Bolster the 800 VDC Architecture of Next-gen AI Factories

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is demonstrating at NVIDIA GTC its seamlessly integrated ecosystem of energy-saving power, cooling, and microgrid solutions, which together, enable the energy efficiency, rapid deployment, and scalability of the 800 VDC architecture for next-generation AI factories developed by NVIDIA.

Delta 800 VDC In-Row Power Rack

The showcase boasts brand-new highlights developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, such as the 800 VDC In-Row 660kW Power Racks with a total of 480kW of embedded Battery Backup Units (BBU) and AC-DC efficiency up to 98%, and the 2.4MW In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) for 2,400kW of cooling capacity engineered for ultra-modern AI computing platforms. In addition, Delta's innovative and scalable Microgrid Solution, which integrates the newly developed Solid State Transformers (SST) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), as well as the All-in-One Energy Storage Systems, ensures step-load changes at millisecond scales while maintaining tight voltage regulation in AI workloads.

Franziskus Gehle, Vice President, Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "The 800 VDC power architecture proposed by NVIDIA for the AI factories of the future is a game-changer and an ideal opportunity for Delta to further cement its global leadership in power and thermal management, and to advance its system integration capabilities in data center and energy infrastructure. Moreover, as AI systems push electrical and thermal limits, we are excited to showcase here at NVIDIA GTC the depth and breadth of our solutions that are designed for how future AI factories are actually built, powered, cooled, and operated efficiently."

End-to-end AI Data Center Infrastructure

Beyond power delivery, Delta's booth presents solutions that integrate into a cohesive, end-to-end AI data center architecture designed for real-world deployment. Current 415 VAC powered data centers can use these solutions to enable additions of higher performance-per-watt next generation accelerated computing platforms that will use 800 VDC power and avoid costly retrofits. Key elements include:

Power Solutions – New 660kW Power Rack Systems with BBU Function



Delta has developed new 800 VDC In-Row 660kW Power Racks, featuring six 110kW Power Shelves with embedded 80kW BBUs for each shelf (480kW in total). These power racks are supported by the newly developed 18.5kW AC/DC Power Supply Units (PSU), which offer energy efficiency as high as 98% and innovative energy storage aluminum capacitors to optimize GPU workloads against high-frequency dynamic distortion.

The showcase also includes Delta's power solutions for NVIDIA MGX architecture, including the new 1RU 90kW DC/DC Power Shelves, 1RU Power Capacitance Shelves, and a management switch.

Advanced Cooling Solutions – New 2.4MW L2L CDU and Latest Micro Channel Cold Plates for Next-Gen AI Servers



Delta's thermal management portfolio includes liquid cooling solutions to address the increasing heat densities of AI systems. Exclusively for AI factories powered by 800 VDC architectures, the new 2.4MW liquid-to-liquid (L2L) CDU solution offers self-contained 800 VDC electrical pumps with N+1 redundant pump design and unique cooling channel designs to achieve 2,400kW of cooling capacity and approach temperature as low as 4oC with a small footprint of 1,500mm width * 1,200mm depth * 2,286mm height.



Delta's booth at NVIDIA GTC also presents the new 3MW L2L CDU, offering up to 3,000kW of cooling capacity with 1.5 LPM/kW and 50 psi hydraulic performance. The system is scalable up to eight units operating as a group to enable optimal liquid cooling in next-generation AI factories.



Related to the NVIDIA MGX architecture, the 4RU In-Rack 140kW L2L CDU for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 leverages plate-type heat exchangers to transfer heat from the secondary liquid loop (server side) to the primary facility water system of the data center.



The showcase also includes the debut of Delta's latest micro channel cold plate designs with unique bonding technology to achieve low flow resistance and superb cooling performance necessary to support the latest generation of AI servers.

Microgrid Solution



To support customers requiring multiple, flexible, sustainable, and resilient energy sources for their 800 VDC-powered AI factories and edge computing data centers, Delta has leveraged its superior innovation prowess and system integration capabilities to develop energy-efficient and scalable Microgrid Solutions. The key highlight of this solution is Delta's newly developed Solid State Transformer, which boasts high-frequency power electronics to deliver leading efficiency as high as 98.5% while converting medium voltage AC to 800 VDC.



Data centers are under pressure to address both 'time-to-power' and sustainability challenges. Delta's SOFC provides resilient onsite power generation to AI data centers while quiet operations and lower CO2 emissions. Demonstrated as a greener alternative to traditional gas turbines, Delta's SOFC can also accelerate deployment efficiency—reducing 'time-to-power' from years to just months.



The unveiled Microgrid Solution also integrates Delta's All-in-One Energy Storage System and Energy Management System, offering AI factory ecosystems with power plant-scale modeling and simulation, real-time control with millisecond-scale response time while maintaining stable system voltage within required parameters.

Together, these solutions illustrate Delta's system level readiness to support AI data centers—providing the foundational infrastructure that hyperscalers and system integrators need.

Featured NVIDIA GTC Session on Delta's Solutions for 800 VDC Architectures:

March 17, 10:00am-10:40am PT

"800 VDC and Modular Data Center Solutions: Powering Next-Generation AI Infrastructure" by Ralf Pieper, R&D Director, Delta's Custom Design BU and Jason Agee, Director, Delta Americas' Data Center Solutions.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)