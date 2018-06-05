Delta's Smart Building and Microgrid Solutions Showcased at COMPUTEX 2018

Under a theme featuring a microgrid-supported electric vehicle (EV) charging station as well as shopping and leisure facilities at its booth, Delta demonstrates how its building automation solutions fulfil the needs of a comfortable environment, operation cost efficiency, and sustainability through an automated full-service store. Delta's microgrid solution which integrate EV charging and energy storage technologies to tackle energy scarcity by optimizing the usage between renewable energy, grid power and battery. The new Delta V2H/V2G (Vehicle-to-Home/ Vehicle-to-Grid) EV Charger, a revolutionary solution that allows EV drivers to leverage the energy in their EV battery to power their home appliances or sell it back to the electricity grid, will be unveiled at the show.

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, said, "In line with Delta's corporate mandate, we continue challenging the frontiers of energy efficiency at product level, and through seamless integration of software and hardware, we expand our offerings to indoor-system and microgrid level energy management. By leveraging our core competence in high-efficiency power electronics with industry domain knowledge and collaboration with ecosystems, Delta is able to provide IoT-based solutions for its customers at its five strategic markets: Industrial automation, building automation, ICT infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and electric vehicles."

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's chief brand officer, remarked, "At COMPUTEX Taipei 2018, we demonstrate how Delta is capable of fostering sustainable cities by developing innovative solutions that satisfy future energy demand. Thus, we are presenting an EV charging station complex that features a microgrid to offer optimal energy balance and management. Delta's booth also underscores energy education through visualization platforms that display various scenarios in microgrid operations."

The pillars of Delta's showcase at Taiwan's leading high-tech tradeshow are its smart building automation solutions and microgrid solution:

Under the automated full-service store scenario, an IoT-based smart building automation solution integrates building management & control, LED lighting, and surveillance solutions, and energy management platforms developed by Delta and its subsidiaries LOYTEC, Delta Controls and VIVOTEK to provide the highest possible standards of sustainability, convenience, health and comfort. For example, Delta's UNO Indoor Environmental Quality Service Solution integrates indoor sensors, commercial heat exchangers, air purifier equipment, and modular air conditioning units to not only monitor in real-time levels of critical environmental factors in buildings, but also purifies the indoor air in case hazardous substances such as PM2.5 and TVOC threaten occupants.

The microgrid-supported EV charging station at the booth includes Delta's ground-breaking V2H/V2G EV Charger, which is capable of bi-directional power transfer between the EV battery, home appliances and the electricity grid. The microgrid is created through Delta's power conditioning system and the containerized battery energy storage system, both already supporting a 4.6MW power plant in Ako, Japan and Taiwan Power Company's research center in Shulin, New Taipei City, Taiwan .

Delta will display its IoT-based smart green solutions at the Nangang Exhibition Center, stand M0110 during COMPUTEX Taipei, which is held from June 5th to 9th.

Building Automation Solutions

- Building Management and Control System

Delta's solutions for building automation, which also include technologies developed by its subsidiaries LOYTEC and Delta Controls, boast compatibility with all open protocols used in building control, such as BACNet, DALI, KNX, Modbus, EnOcean, OPC, LonMark, etc., to enable smart and eco-friendly of HVAC, lighting, elevators, surveillance equipment and more.

- Smart Surveillance

Delta's subsidiary VIVOTEK provides 360-degree fisheye cameras and 3D People Counting cameras supported by the most advanced H.265 compressing and image identification technologies to offer high safety conditions especially in shopping facilities. Furthermore, by integrating with building management and control systems, employee access and behaviour management can be achieved in buildings.

- IoT-based Lighting

Delta offers smart lighting systems featuring tunable white lighting, which is one of the latest trends in the lighting market as it enables a comfortable and healthy environment to building users. Our IoT communication modules can also provide value-added services such as indoor positioning and product promotion. Delta's new ultra-wide wall washer LED luminaires Astra series illuminate areas three times wider and with superior energy saving when compared to traditional products. In addition, Delta's smart street lights with connectivity capability are also demonstrated at the booth

- UNO Indoor Environmental Quality Service Solution

UNO is a solution for commercial buildings, offices, schools, and public areas of residential buildings to comply with increasingly strict indoor air quality regulations. It integrates IoT and cloud technologies with modulation air conditioning equipment to enable a healthy, comfortable, eco-friendly and cost-efficient real-time dynamic building operations without additional automation hardware and software.

- Building Energy Management System

The Delta Energy Online system offers comprehensive monitoring and management of energy consumption and generation in buildings with key performance indicators and analytics, such as EnPI (Energy Performance Index) that provide clarity to building managers of the areas where further energy conservation strategies are worthwhile.

Microgrid Solutions

- Power Conditioning System

This cutting-edge system is a backbone of a microgrid as it provides bi-directional power transfer between the battery energy storage system, the electricity grid and other energy sources. The system also features a system controller to facilitate optimal energy management as well as power quality.

- Containerized Energy Storage Solution

This solution leverages Delta's lithium-ion battery technology, originally developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and integrates our own power and thermal management solutions for excellent energy efficiency and reliability. Our containerized solution offers MWh-level large-scale yet modular energy storage to enhance and smoothen the balance between the electricity grid and renewable energy sources.

- EV Charging Solutions

Delta is unveiling at COMPUTEX Taipei 2018 its new V2H/V2G EV Charger, a unique solution that allows EV drivers to power their home appliances with the energy stored in their EV or even sell it back to the electricity grid. This EV charger offers power configurations between 6kW and 22kW, up to 97% energy conversion efficiency between a solar PV system and the EV battery as well as IP55-rated ingress protection. Delta's showcase also presents other fast DC EV chargers to support the on-site BMW i3.

- Solar PV Inverters

The Delta PV inverter M30A with up to 30kW capacity for commercial applications will be presented as well. This state-of-the-art PV inverter boasts leading energy efficiency up to 98.5% and is suitable for both rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems.

Consumer Power Products

Innergie, a brand of Delta, will exhibit its new PowerGear™ 60C adapter, a COMPUTEX Taipei Best Choice Golden Award-winner 60W USB-C device with five different output power options to charge a wide range of consumer electronics. Its unparalleled aesthetics and compact size, high energy efficiency and power density are set to impress our visitors at the show.

Display Solutions for Business / Education

- Wireless Collaboration System Novo series

Delta brings to the show its family of wireless collaboration systems to boost the productivity of teamwork in meeting rooms and classrooms. These include the NovoEnterprise, NovoPro, NovoCast and NovoTouch. Some of these solutions have gained international recognition through the leading awards in the display industry, such as the AV News Awards, InfoComm Awards, Commercial Integrator BEST Award, ISE 2018 Awards and more.

- Digital Signage

The NovoDS 4K, Novo DS and NovoDS mini products will be demonstrated to our audience at COMPUTEX Taipei 2018 as well. These systems facilitate flexible and convenience display signage functions capable of adding significant value to a full range of commercial applications.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 169 sales offices, 70 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

