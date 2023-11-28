Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Named to the 2023 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List

News provided by

Deltek

28 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

The annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), for the sixth year in a row. In addition, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been honored for the fourth year in a row as a Top Tech Executive. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area.

"It is an honor to receive this award as a top tech company. At Deltek, we are passionate about driving innovation and growth for project-based businesses, as well as making a positive difference in the communities we call home. Our customers and employees are always our top priority, and this award reflects the dedication and excellence of our team in delivering innovative solutions and world-class support. We are grateful to be among many of our customers, and other esteemed firms and leaders on this year's list," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president and CEO.

The NVTC Tech 100 honorees represent the most important and growing sectors in the region's tech industry; this awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, leaders, and rising stars who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading the region's growth. A panel of independent judges — including Jamie Graham (Kipps DeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), Jim McCabe (Clearsight Advisors), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG) — reviewed the nominations.

"Congratulations to this year's dynamic list of Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever. NVTC congratulates Deltek and Mike Corkery for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries."

Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration with the theme of "A Night at the AI Art Museum" on December 12, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM EST at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Natasha Engan, Deltek's SVP of Global Sales, will serve as the event emcee that evening. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Deltek

Also from this source

Replicon Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Replicon Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Inc. Business Media today announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track...
New GenAI Capabilities Announced at Deltek ProjectCon 2023

New GenAI Capabilities Announced at Deltek ProjectCon 2023

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, unveiled its latest product innovations to a live...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.