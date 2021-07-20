Deltek Announces Executive Appointments for Its Global Sales and Services Businesses

HERNDON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today it has appointed Natasha Engan as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Brian Daniell as Chief Customer Officer. Engan and Daniell, both Deltek veterans, will continue reporting to Deltek CEO, Mike Corkery.

Natasha Engan brings over 20 years of experience and leadership to her new role as head of Deltek's global sales, managing a team of over 450 sales professionals. Engan joined Deltek in March of 2017 as Senior Vice President of Deltek's Global Consulting business. Prior to Deltek, Engan held various leadership positions at IBM, including VP of Security Financial Services Market and Security Sales, and VP of North American Cloud Services.

Brian Daniell, a 30-year veteran with Deltek, has held several leadership positions in Deltek's Customer Care organization. This move will add Global Consulting to Daniell's current line of business – Deltek Customer Care – helping to accelerate the time to value for Deltek customers and to deliver award-winning customer experience.

"Deltek is fortunate to have experienced, proven leaders like Natasha and Brian who can pivot with our business so we can continue to deliver as efficiently and effectively as ever," said Mike Corkery, President & CEO at Deltek. "With these changes, we are prepared to build on the great momentum we've seen the first half of the year and continue ensuring our customers' success in 2021 and beyond."

These executive appointments are effective immediately as Matt Strazza, formerly Deltek's head of Global Sales, transitions to become President at ConstructConnect, another company in the Roper Technologies portfolio.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010738/Deltek_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com



SOURCE Deltek