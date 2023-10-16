Deltek Celebrates the 16th Annual MVP Award Winners at Deltek ProjectCon 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards at Deltek ProjectCon 2023, the company's yearly user conference. With the MVP Awards, Deltek honors the most innovative among its worldwide customers and partners across nine categories:

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency using Deltek solutions to power their creative business. This year's winner, George P. Johnson, a Project Worldwide Agency, is the world's leading experiential marketing agency. The agency successfully implemented Deltek WorkBook in the UK, Germany, and Dubai to achieve global expansion and collaboration among its offices. With the help of Deltek and implementation partner Tangram, the agency overcame complex government tax and multi-currency reporting challenges, and increased visibility into resource management, utilization rates and job lifecycle workflows for the 1,400 employees who use WorkBook daily.

The Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner, Boulay, is an accounting, audit, tax and financial consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis. Boulay decided to upgrade its Deltek Maconomy ERP system to Maconomy in the Cloud to align with its business goals of growth, productivity and security in a cloud environment. After the migration, Boulay saw a 50% reduction in the time needed to upgrade to Maconomy in the Cloud, expediting its timeline, streamlining user communication and allowing the company to add additional contractors to support growth.

The Construction Award recognizes a firm in the construction industry that is utilizing Deltek to successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Pyro-Comm Systems, Inc., a premier fire alarm and life safety contractor, has used Deltek ComputerEase as its financial backbone for over ten years. Pyro-Comm successfully increased control of project financial performance, including consolidating two ComputerEase systems into one by leveraging Deltek's payroll services in just two weeks. Through customized reporting and application utilization, Pyro-Comm can now provide executive management insight and confidence across its financial reporting.

The Professional Services Award recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Englobe is a mid-market engineering and environmental services firm, with more than 3,000 employees and a well-established network of offices and facilities across Canada. Englobe uses Deltek Vantagepoint as the foundation of its daily operations across 23,000 projects annually, relying on it to help streamline financials, optimize project management, and deliver high-quality solutions to its clients. Leveraging Deltek Vantagepoint has led to improved resource utilization, efficient project management and an overall increase in profitability for Englobe.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. This year's winners, Deltek Premier Partner Rhodium Digital and customer Wade Consulting, are both based in Alberta, Canada. With recent rapid growth, Wade needed a powerful and integrated ERP system to manage their entire product lifecycle and gain deeper insights into individual project health. With Rhodium Digital's expertise as a Deltek Vantagepoint partner, Wade Consulting was able to move off QuickBooks® and time-consuming manual spreadsheet processes and go live in just two months, laying the foundation for double-digit growth for years to come.

The Small to Midsize Business Award recognizes a growing business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Connexus Corporation, is a women-owned, Virginia-based global consulting firm that designs sustainable strategies to link developing economies with global markets that enhance the lives of the poor. Connexus implemented Deltek Costpoint to handle the complex needs of managing international development projects while maintaining its prime contractor status on the Feed the Future Senegal Nafoore Warsaaji Activity, funded through the Feed the Future initiative coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). With Costpoint, Connexus was able to streamline project management, accounting, and reporting processes, and ensure compliance with USAID regulations. Connexus also gained real-time visibility into project performance and financial status, enabling it to make informed decisions and optimize their resources.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large business that leverages Deltek solutions to achieve its global mission. This year's winner, Fluor's Mission Solutions Business Group, the government contracting division of the FORTUNE 500 company, provides nuclear engineering and facility operation services, construction management, rapid response logistics, global military base operations and maintenance, as well as humanitarian and disaster relief support. Mission Solutions moved its entire ERP system from SAP, and now leverages several of Deltek's industry-specific solutions, including Deltek Costpoint, Talent Management, Cobra, Acumen and GovWin IQ to power its project lifecycle. Mission Solutions migrated 1,900 employees to Deltek Costpoint in just ten months, saving six million dollars in operational expenses while remaining fully compliant with government regulations.

The Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Award recognizes an A&E firm that is utilizing Deltek to successfully execute projects. This year's winner, DeSimone Consulting Engineering, provides high-quality structural engineering, façade consulting, construction consulting, forensics services (litigation support), integrated design, detailing services, and protective design for all types of buildings. The high-growth, 600-employee firm upgraded from Deltek Vision to Vantagepoint in 2023 while consolidating disparate financial systems and integrating client relationship management, corporate risk, and project data following multiple acquisitions. With Vantagepoint, DeSimone grew its revenue by 33%, increased invoice efficiency, and saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in overhead costs by streamlining platforms to one integrated ERP system.

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek to successfully execute business with federal, state or local governments. This year's winner, UIC Government Services and The Bowhead Family of Companies, provides various services for defense and civilian government agencies. UIC Government Services leverages Deltek Costpoint, GovWin IQ, PPM Solutions, and TIPQA to run a complex accounting and corporate structure for over 36 subsidiaries and more than 3,000 employees. UIC Government Services' decade-long history with Deltek's government-compliant solutions has decreased its operating support costs year over year, with more than 35% of invoices now processed by software, while also increasing project efficiencies.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the winners of this year's MVP Awards and all the great work done by each business. We are honored that they have each chosen Deltek's industry-leading solutions as a key part of their path toward success," said Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer. "This year we received nominations from all over the globe, from companies of all sizes, and with a huge range of business goals they were able to achieve over the past year. On behalf of everyone at Deltek, we're delighted to congratulate this outstanding group of winners!"

