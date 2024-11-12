Deltek Celebrates the 17th Annual MVP Award Winners at Deltek ProjectCon 2024

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards at Deltek ProjectCon 2024, the company's yearly user conference. The MVP Awards honor the most innovative organizations among Deltek's worldwide customers and partners across nine categories:

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency using Deltek solutions to power their creative business. rEvolution is a global integrated sports marketing agency that produces award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for both brands and rights holders. They connect brands to fans and drive measurable business performance. The rEvolution team implemented Deltek WorkBook to provide companywide collaborative project solutions that reduced manual resource management manipulation by 30% and decreased project analysis reporting by 50%.

The Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. Wiss is an accounting, advisory, and wealth management firm that goes beyond the numbers to meet the needs of today's data-centric, growth-minded customer. Wiss uses Deltek Vantagepoint as the "golden source of truth" and epicenter of all financial information which has led to the firm doubling in growth over the last few years. Additionally, Wiss moved to one centralized ERP system from their previous three, with quicker financial close and 100% oversight on new clients resulting in stronger compliance and project risk mitigation.

The Construction Award recognizes a firm in the construction industry that is utilizing Deltek to successfully keep jobs on track. T.E.A.M. Solutions has set the standard for providing customer energy management and building automation solutions. T.E.A.M. Solutions utilizes Deltek ComputerEase to fuel every aspect of its construction projects to stay on schedule, in scope and within budget - all while seeing a 32% increase in revenue and decreasing general and administrative costs by 6%.

The Professional Services Award recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Ltd. (CBBEL) is a full-service consulting, engineering and surveying firm committed to delivering accurate, timely and cost-effective solutions to address a wide range of engineering and environmental challenges. CBBEL leverages Deltek Vantagepoint®, Unionpoint™, and a TripLog® custom integration to better track, document, and charge $1 million worth of billable mileage units. CBBEL also relies on Unionpoint, user-defined hubs in Vantagepoint and TripLog to meet strict regulatory requirements.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Longtime Deltek partner Baker Tilly is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm with a proven track record of serving clients nationwide, including government contractors. FHI 360 is a global organization that mobilizes research, resources and relationships so that people everywhere can access the opportunities they need to lead full, healthy lives. Together, Baker Tilly worked with FHI 360 to redesign overall business structure with Deltek Costpoint and reimplemented Costpoint in the Cloud.

The Small to Midsize Business Award recognizes a growing business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. The Morin-Cameron Group, Inc. (MCI) is a leading provider of professional civil engineering, land surveying and environmental consulting services in New England. MCG implemented Deltek Vantagepoint and quickly began to see tangible benefits that propelled the company forward by enhancing operational efficiencies and streamlining project management which ultimately resulted in a 20% increase in cash flow.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large business that leverages Deltek solutions to achieve its global mission. Acentra Health is modernizing the healthcare experience for state and federal partners by designing advanced claims and provider solutions to accelerate better health outcomes. Acentra Health migrated to Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate (GCCM) to consolidate legacy systems which provided enhanced accounting and financial benefits, system compliance and operational efficiencies. By streamlining operations, reducing costs and adhering to stringent compliance and controls, Acentra Health reduced FP&A costs by 50%, close timelines by 20% and labor and payroll processing time by 10%.

The Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Award recognizes an A&E firm that is utilizing Deltek to successfully execute projects. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 110 years. Stanley Consultants has used Deltek products for more than 25 years and recently upgraded from Deltek Vision to Deltek Vantagepoint, touching nearly every aspect of their business with success, from accounting to marketing and project delivery. Stanley Consultants has more than doubled enterprise value within the last four years and realized record growth, reflecting its strong commitment to client excellence. The company was also recognized as a 2024 USA Today Top Workplace.

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek to successfully execute business with federal, state or local governments. QuesTek Innovations is a pioneer and market leader in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) technologies that result in faster, cheaper and prescriptive material performance for government and commercial industries. QuesTek uses Costpoint® to streamline hundreds of projects and reduce accounting payments and admin costs while staying fully compliant. Additionally, Costpoint has provided robust functionality and compliance which has allowed QuesTek to reduce accounting entries by 12% and reduce administrative costs by 8%.

"On behalf of everyone here at Deltek, I'm thrilled to congratulate all of the MVP award winners. We're proud to stand with our partners as they work toward achieving their business goals," said Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "These nine companies represent the most impactful and cutting-edge work from among our partner ecosystem. We're looking forward to seeing these companies continue moving their industries forward in 2025 and beyond."

Learn how Deltek customers are powering project success.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Deltek Contact

Deltek Media Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek