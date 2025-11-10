Deltek Celebrates the 18th Annual Most Valuable Project Award Winners at Deltek ProjectCon 2025

Global leaders across architecture, engineering, construction, consulting, and government contracting recognized for innovation using Deltek solutions

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards at Deltek ProjectCon 2025, the company's annual user conference. The Deltek MVP Awards honor the most innovative organizations among Deltek's worldwide customers and partners across eight categories:

The Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Award

Award Background: Recognizes an A&E firm utilizing Deltek Vantagepoint to successfully execute projects.

Recognizes an A&E firm utilizing Deltek Vantagepoint to successfully execute projects. Winner: Zutari is a leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory practice with a proud legacy of over 90 years across Africa and the Middle East. The company partners with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver innovative, digitally enabled solutions across Buildings, Water Resources & Treatment, Mining & Industrial Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Transport & Mobility, Sustainability, and other sectors.

Zutari is a leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory practice with a proud legacy of over 90 years across Africa and the Middle East. The company partners with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver innovative, digitally enabled solutions across Buildings, Water Resources & Treatment, Mining & Industrial Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Transport & Mobility, Sustainability, and other sectors. Results: With Deltek partner Silversoft, Zutari implemented Deltek Vantagepont and: Increased top-line growth by more than 20% with only an 8% increase in headcount. Reduced project losses by nearly 50%. Established a single, integrated ERP system to support real-time, data-driven decision-making.

With Deltek partner Silversoft, Zutari implemented Deltek Vantagepont and:

The Consulting Award

Award Background: Recognizes a consulting firm using Deltek solutions as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients.

Recognizes a consulting firm using Deltek solutions as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. Winner: Omnicom Media Group India provides an Agency as a Platform (AaaP) approach by connecting best-in-class brands to demand capabilities that deliver better business outcomes for clients.

Omnicom Media Group India provides an Agency as a Platform (AaaP) approach by connecting best-in-class brands to demand capabilities that deliver better business outcomes for clients. Results: With Deltek Replicon's Time Bill Plus, Time Off Plus and Time Attend Plus, Omnicom: Reduced manual effort by 40%. Increased compliance to 95%. Real-time workforce visibility, fewer errors, and faster, data-driven decisions, boosting efficiency and scalability across the organization, and unifying operations for more than 500 users.

With Deltek Replicon's Time Bill Plus, Time Off Plus and Time Attend Plus, Omnicom:

The Construction Award

Award Background: Recognizes a construction firm utilizing Deltek ComputerEase to keep jobs on track.

Recognizes a construction firm utilizing Deltek ComputerEase to keep jobs on track. Winner: Gottstein Corporation is a leading industrial contractor serving the manufacturing industry with a primary focus on food and beverage production.

Gottstein Corporation is a leading industrial contractor serving the manufacturing industry with a primary focus on food and beverage production. Results: With Deltek ComputerEase, Gottstein Corporation has: Scaled its growth for the past decade. Doubled down on innovation in its goal to become a billion-dollar company.

With Deltek ComputerEase, Gottstein Corporation has:

The Enterprise Award

Award Background: Recognizes a large business leveraging Deltek solutions to achieve a global mission.

Recognizes a large business leveraging Deltek solutions to achieve a global mission. Winner: KPMG is a global organization of independent services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. Within the government and public sector, KPMG leverages its global experience to enhance digital footprints and promote sustainable practices in cities, defense, education, human and social services, and international development.

KPMG is a global organization of independent services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. Within the government and public sector, KPMG leverages its global experience to enhance digital footprints and promote sustainable practices in cities, defense, education, human and social services, and international development. Results: By migrating from Deltek Costpoint on-premise systems to Deltek Costpoint in the Cloud, KPMG: Modernized its entire Deltek infrastructure – the backbone of KPMG's Federal practice finance and accounting. Eliminated 49 legacy servers, improved reporting performance and ensured compliance with federal audit requirements like DCAA and CMMC 2.0. Supported over 2,300 employees for accurate billing, streamlined updates and long-term cost savings.

By migrating from Deltek Costpoint on-premise systems to Deltek Costpoint in the Cloud, KPMG:

The Government Contracting Award

Award Background: Recognizes a firm that is using Deltek solutions to successfully execute business with federal, state and local governments.

Recognizes a firm that is using Deltek solutions to successfully execute business with federal, state and local governments. Winner: Sierra Nevada Company (SNC) is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security and its innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems.

Sierra Nevada Company (SNC) is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security and its innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems. Results: SNC uses Deltek Costpoint, Cobra, PM Compass, and ProPricer on large multi-billion dollar programs across the portfolio to support: Timekeeping, inventory management, and BI reporting for over 4,500 employees. Full EVM compliance, including Initial Baseline Reviews, Compliance Reviews, multiple IPMDAR deliveries, and data sets for seamless customer reporting.

SNC uses Deltek Costpoint, Cobra, PM Compass, and ProPricer on large multi-billion dollar programs across the portfolio to support:

The Partner Award

Award Background: Recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution.

Recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Winner: Lexell Blue is a Deltek Premier Partner recognized for excellence in delivering transformative solutions. With deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, data migration, manufacturing, integrations/extensibility, and full-scale implementation services across the Deltek Costpoint family of products, Lexell Blue brings unmatched knowledge and precision to every engagement.

Lexell Blue is a Deltek Premier Partner recognized for excellence in delivering transformative solutions. With deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, data migration, manufacturing, integrations/extensibility, and full-scale implementation services across the Deltek Costpoint family of products, Lexell Blue brings unmatched knowledge and precision to every engagement. Results: In partnership with their enterprise client in the government contracting industry , Lexell Blue helped: Reimplement Deltek Costpoint to modernize and consolidate legacy systems into one powerful ERP platform. Reduce IT overhead, achieve 98% time entry adoption, and complete on-time financial close to support their 6,000 users.

In partnership with their enterprise client in the government contracting industry

The Professional Services Award

Award Background: Recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions.

Recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. Winner: IMEG Consultants Corp. is a leading U.S.-based engineering and consulting firm that delivers a rare combination — the broad expertise of a national leader with the personal relationships and deep collaboration of a local firm.

IMEG Consultants Corp. is a leading U.S.-based engineering and consulting firm that delivers a rare combination — the broad expertise of a national leader with the personal relationships and deep collaboration of a local firm. Results: IMEG worked with strategic partner Baker Tilly on a unique solution related to FAR compliance within Deltek Vantagepoint, resulting in: Transitioning 3,000 employees across more than 90 locations from a third-party expense platform to Deltek Vantagepoint Expense Reporting. Lowering costs, enabling faster processing, and achieving smoother integration while maintaining FAR-compliant accounting of travel-related per diems. Realizing a monetary return on investment and eliminating reliance on daily API transfers within four months.

IMEG worked with strategic partner Baker Tilly on a unique solution related to FAR compliance within Deltek Vantagepoint, resulting in:

The Small to Midsize Business Award

Award Background: Recognizes a growing business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions.

Recognizes a growing business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. Winner: Adaptic LLC delivers innovative solutions in software development, systems engineering, analytics, and data science in support of the Intelligence Community.

Adaptic LLC delivers innovative solutions in software development, systems engineering, analytics, and data science in support of the Intelligence Community. Results: Adaptic leveraged Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Dela's AI-powered time entry integrated with Microsoft Teams to: Empower its growth from one employee to 75 with minimal admin staff, while operating within secure SCIF environments. Reduce accounting entry time by 75%. Save 50% of time onboarding. Improve business development tracking by 90%.

Adaptic leveraged Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Dela's AI-powered time entry integrated with Microsoft Teams to:

"On behalf of everyone here at Deltek, congratulations to all the MVP award winners. It's an honor to stand with our customers and partners to help them achieve their mission-critical business goals," said Margo Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "These winners are leaders in their industries, and we look forward to seeing how they grow in the years ahead."

