Deltek® Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026

Recognition reflects Deltek's structured investment in employee learning, development, and opportunity

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced it has been named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026, presented in collaboration with Statista. The recognition is based on an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S.-based employees and highlights Deltek's approach to culture, built on access to growth, accountability for leadership development, and a workplace where employees can do their best work.

Forbes and Statista have previously named Deltek one of America's Best Midsize Employers, America's Best Employers for Women, and America's Best Employers for Engineers.

Building Culture Through Accountability and Access

Culture at Deltek is built intentionally and measured against outcomes. Employees are encouraged to invest a minimum of 40 hours in learning annually, supported by guided Learning Journeys and a career portal that connects curated learning paths, mentorship relationships, and self-assessment tools aligned to individual goals. Leadership development spans every career stage, from individual contributors to senior directors, via structured programs, 360-degree feedback, coaching, and blended virtual and in-person experiences.

Structured onboarding, through Deltek's Launch Engage program, has driven early retention to 96% and achieved a 94% new-hire engagement score. Employees who want to advance ideas have two structured pathways available: LIFE, which moves employee-led ideas into pilots through coaching and executive sponsorship, and LAMP, which builds leadership capability so managers can remove barriers and scale what works across the organization.

Connection and Innovation at Scale

Deltek's Community, Inclusion, and Impact (CII) program and employee-led communities give teammates the tools and networks to connect, collaborate, and grow across Deltek's hybrid, global workforce. In the U.S., innovation is reinforced through recurring forums, including monthly AI collaboration sessions where engineers and leaders share learnings and apply AI tools to active work, creating sustained momentum and measurable paths to production impact.

"Culture is everything. Customers experience Deltek through the people who build our products and support them every day," said Bob Hughes, Deltek President and CEO. "When we invest in our people, that investment compounds. You see it in how they grow, how they show up for customers, and how they show up for each other. This recognition reflects that. I'm proud of the environment this team has built."

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture.

Methodology

America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 were identified through an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S.-based employees working for organizations employing at least 1,000 people in the United States. The evaluation incorporated personal and public evaluations, along with company culture-related KPIs (e.g., fairness, acceptance, and opportunity).

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle—from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek