Deltek Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council's Inaugural AI50 List

The recognition honors Deltek® and Chief Product and Technology Officer Dinakar Hituvalli for embedding practical AI across the project lifecycle through Dela™

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced it was named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) inaugural AI50 list, along with Deltek Chief Product and Technology Officer Dinakar Hituvalli. The AI50 recognizes organizations and leaders advancing the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) within Northern Virginia's rapidly growing technology corridor.

Deltek was recognized for its continued investment in practical, embedded AI, delivered through Dela, its intelligent AI orchestrator, that helps project-based businesses turn data into decisions, reduce manual effort, and improve performance from project pursuit through delivery and analysis.

Innovative AI Orchestration Across the Deltek Platform

Built on decades of industry insight into how project-based businesses operate and powered by Dela, AI capabilities transform the Deltek platform into a system of intelligence that:

Surfaces every workflow with context, compliance, and audit-ready governance

Drives faster, more accountable decisions with AI-powered insights delivered directly into everyday work

Orchestrates AI agents that anticipate issues, flag risks, and act before problems become rework

Deltek connects data, workflows, and AI across ERP, project operations, and delivery, helping teams move faster without losing the visibility or control that mission-critical work demands.

"At Deltek, we're embedding AI across our platform in ways that help project-based businesses doing mission-critical work turn data into confident decisions," said Dinakar Hituvalli, EVP and Chief Product and Technology Officer of Deltek. "Being recognized alongside the region's leading AI innovators reflects what we've built: intelligence that is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance, and high stakes of the industries we serve."

"Northern Virginia continues to lead as a center of gravity for applied AI innovation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Deltek's work demonstrates just how deeply integrated AI can deliver measurable impact for complex, mission-driven industries. Congratulations to the Deltek team on earning a place in the inaugural AI50."

NVTC's AI50 celebrates companies, executives, and innovators shaping the future of artificial intelligence across the region. An independent panel of industry experts selected the 50 honorees from more than 160 applications.

AI50 Honorees will be recognized at the annual NVTC Impact AI Summit on May 14, 2026, in McLean, Virginia. The event is NVTC's flagship convening for AI leaders across government, defense, healthcare, and enterprise technology.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle—from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space, defense tech and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Deltek