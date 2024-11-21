Deltek Named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List

The annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) for the seventh year in a row. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area. This year's Tech100 honors an elite cohort of 68 technology companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, visionary thinking, and transformative innovation in the region.

"Being honored by the NVTC reflects our team's dedication to innovation and delivering world-class solutions to our customers," said Bob Hughes, Deltek president and CEO. "At Deltek, we are passionate about driving innovation and transformative growth for project-based businesses, locally and globally. We're grateful to be recognized among many of our customers and other regional leaders once again."

The NVTC Tech 100 honorees represent the most important and growing sectors in the Northern Virginia-area tech industry; this awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, leaders, and rising stars who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading the region's growth. A distinguished panel of independent judges, comprising industry leaders Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG), meticulously evaluated the nominations.

"2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the leading tech hubs in the nation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Deltek for going above and beyond within the company and the wider industry."

Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration with the theme "Innovators Assemble" on December 10, 2024, from 6 – 8 PM EST at Hilton McLean, Tysons Corner. Natasha Engan, Deltek's SVP of Global Sales, will serve as the event emcee that evening. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Deltek