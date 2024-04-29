The company will use Deltek's Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate to deliver a secure, efficient solution for its federal business

HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that Optiv + ClearShark, a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, has selected Deltek's Costpoint GCCM to provide accounting, contract management and compliance solutions for its federal business, in order to streamline operations across the project lifecycle of its work with government agencies.

Deltek Selected by Cyber Solutions Leader Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark provides a combination of cybersecurity technology and services across the U.S. government, including to civilian agencies, the Department of Defense and intelligence community. The company focuses on the tailored development and delivery of a comprehensive suite of strategic services and products to help federal government executives solve their security challenges.

"We look forward to leveraging Deltek Costpoint's capabilities within Optiv + ClearShark," says Andre van der Post, Vice President of Operations for Optiv + ClearShark. "Costpoint's cloud-based solution allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology to meet the unique needs of our clients and the business."

Deltek's Costpoint GCCM offering is the leading ERP solution for government contractors and delivers more innovation with greater intelligence at every stage of the project lifecycle. By centralizing the management of projects, people and finances, and seamless scalability as needs grow, businesses of all sizes can effectively win new contracts, manage existing contracts, maintain project profitability and improve customer satisfaction all in one application. Costpoint GCCM has also achieved FedRAMP Moderate Ready status and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace which provides additional value and peace of mind. Deltek supports its customers' compliance requirements with federal contract regulations including for DFARS 252.204-7012, ITAR data protection, and proposed CMMC requirements.

"It's great to see a government contracting leader like Optiv + ClearShark select Deltek Costpoint GCCM as their streamlined and secure cloud-based solution," said Todd Walker, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek. "Deltek is considered the industry standard for government contractors and provides firms like Optiv + ClearShark with the best of innovation and compliance as they work to achieve their business goals."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com.

About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

Now part of Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

SOURCE Deltek