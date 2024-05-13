Deltek TIPQA Receives Safety Element Approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, Underscoring Its Commitment to Quality, Compliance and Safety

TIPQA is the only quality management software to receive FAA Safety Element Approval

HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that its quality management software (QMS), Deltek TIPQA, has been recognized with the FAA's prestigious Safety Element Approval. Deltek TIPQA is one of only six companies to receive an approval and the first QMS solution to do so.

Receiving an FAA Safety Element Approval affirms that TIPQA software can manage documents effectively and ensure compliant, precise and comprehensive record-keeping for the entire operational lifecycle of licensed sites and vehicle operations. It satisfies the record-keeping portions of 14 CFR §§ 420.61, 450.219(b), and 450.173(g), which pertain to incident and mishap reporting and retention of records.

This approval assures government and commercial contractors in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry, and primarily the space industry, that TIPQA provides a comprehensive solution that meets the FAA's reporting, record-keeping, and document management requirements. Having the Safety Element Approval helps TIPQA customers demonstrate their own commitment to elevating their compliance efforts by ensuring that critical documentation is captured, managed and accessible according to the FAA requirements, facilitating audits efficiently and implementing effective safety management practices.

TIPQA is a comprehensive quality management solution purpose-built for manufacturers of complex products in a highly regulated environment. TIPQA enables organizations to manage and optimize their quality processes and procedures to build high-quality products. TIPQA also digitizes processes and provides customers with a single source of data, increasing the accuracy and consistency of information flow across departments and helping maintain integrity throughout the quality lifecycle.

"In the high-stakes realm of space transportation, accurate incident and mishap reporting is absolutely crucial. To ensure all documentation meets the FAA's exacting standards, it is imperative to have FAA-approved solutions in place," said Todd Walker, Vice President of Project Management at Deltek. "We're proud that TIPQA is the only QMS to receive this prestigious approval, recognizing our commitment to providing our customers with industry-leading compliance, safety, and technology."

