Deltek TIPQA Web Connector is Certified as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

News provided by

Deltek

12 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that its TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 is certified by SAP as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP. The integration helps organizations to gain more complete visibility into the manufacturing product lifecycle, enabling them to improve manufacturing efficiencies, achieve industry compliance, and consistently deliver quality products.

"Having multiple SAP certifications empowers Deltek to offer highly regulated manufacturing businesses a flexible, high-quality product that can improve workflow, automate processes, and easily scale to accommodate growth without compromising their quality management solution," said Roopa Kansagra, Senior Director of Product Management at Deltek. "We're proud to be the preferred complementary quality management solution for the SAP ERP cloud systems." 

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Deltek

Also from this source

Deltek Retains Its Dominance as an ERP Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Reports

Deltek Retains Its Dominance as an ERP Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Reports

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has once again secured its position as an ERP Leader in...
Deltek ComputerEase Named to Construction Executive's List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

Deltek ComputerEase Named to Construction Executive's List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that is has been selected as a top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.