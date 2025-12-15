Deltek Honored as a Technology and Cybersecurity Leader by the Northern Virginia Technology Council

Dual recognition on the 2025 Tech100 and Cyber50 lists underscores Deltek's commitment to innovation within the local community

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced its recognition by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) on two of the region's most prestigious lists: the Tech100 and the Cyber50. These recognitions underscore the company's commitment to driving innovation, advancing cybersecurity, and shaping the future of technology in Northern Virginia's thriving technology corridor.

Deltek's Impact on Technology and Cybersecurity

The next-generation, AI-powered platform, recently announced by Deltek and complemented by a refreshed brand identity, has set a new standard for project-based organizations, helping customers accelerate business growth. By integrating intelligence and automation with built-in compliance, the platform empowers thousands of companies to operate with greater speed, clarity, and control as they navigate increasingly complex digital and regulatory environments.

NVTC Tech100 Award: Recognizing Visionary Leadership

The NVTC Tech100 Awards celebrate the region's top technology innovators, honoring the organizations and individuals that are driving impactful changes. The inclusion of Deltek in the Tech100 list for the eighth consecutive year highlights its sustained leadership and influence in the tech community near its Herndon headquarters and beyond. Nearly 200 nominations were reviewed by expert judges, and this consistent recognition demonstrates Deltek's role as a trusted technology partner and visionary.

"We are in a moment of incredible transformation across every sector, and Deltek continues to stand out as a force for innovation—earning NVTC Tech100 recognition for the eighth consecutive year. Their sustained leadership reflects the talent, ambition, and impact that make Northern Virginia one of the most dynamic technology ecosystems in the world," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC).

NVTC Cyber50 Award: Excellence in Cybersecurity

In addition to its Tech100 recognition, Deltek Chief Information Security Officer Rebecca Harness was named a 2025 Cyber50 Executive honoree. The Cyber50 Awards highlight individuals and companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership in cybersecurity across Northern Virginia. This recognition for Harness is also a reflection of Deltek's dedication to cyber resilience and proactive defense strategies that protect customers and enable secure project delivery.

"Cybersecurity has never been more critical to the success of project-based businesses. This honor underscores the strength of our entire security organization and our commitment to safeguarding our customers," said Rebecca Harness, Chief Information Security Officer, Deltek.

Tech100 honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration on December 15, 2025, from 6-8 PM EST at Hilton McLean, Tysons Corner. Carrie-Anne Mosley, Deltek Group Vice President, GovCon, will serve as the event emcee.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle—from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent 500 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it's through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that's transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Deltek