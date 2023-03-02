DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Diabetes Pipeline as 200+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of diabetes has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Diabetes and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat diabetes to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Eli Lilly and Company, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Diabetes Pipeline Insight – 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline diabetes therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the diabetes pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's diabetes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for diabetes treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for diabetes treatment. Key diabetes companies such as Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, Precigen, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Avotres, AstraZeneca, Landos Biopharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotechnologies, Genprex, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biora Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., and others are evaluating new diabetes drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new diabetes drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising diabetes pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Enavogliflozin, Golimumab, Dasiglucagon, ThermoStem, rGDF11, IMCY-0098, Insulin icodec, CagriSema, FDC Sema-OW GIP, SemaDapa FDC, ENT-001, AG019, JTT-662, AVT-001, AZD-0186, Cotadutide, LABP-111, VX-880, Encapsulated islet cell program, CPP-1X-T, REMD-477, AT-1501, LY 3209590, Orforglipron, LY3437943, Mazdutide, Peptide YY analogue agonist, GIPR agonist long acting, GIPR Agonist Long Acting II, LY 3493269, NNC0363-0845, Diamyd, ProTrans, VC-02, OPT101, Ladarixin, ILT-101, Stem Cell Educator Therapy, ORMD-0801, Golimumab, JAG301, SQZ TAC research program, VCTX 211, and others.

and others. In February 2023 , Genprex, Inc. announced that data highlighting the potential of its gene therapy for Type 1 diabetes was being presented by its research collaborators at the University of Pittsburgh at the four-day International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2023).These results were compelling as they demonstrated the potential for this gene therapy to create newly formed beta-like cells that can produce insulin. They also validated earlier studies of this approach in diabetic mouse models that showed restoration of normal blood glucose levels for several months.

, announced that data highlighting the potential of its was being presented by its research collaborators at the at the four-day International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2023).These results were compelling as they demonstrated the potential for this gene therapy to create newly formed beta-like cells that can produce insulin. They also validated earlier studies of this approach in diabetic mouse models that showed restoration of normal blood glucose levels for several months. In February 2023 , Provention Bio, Inc. announced the closing of the $35 million equity investment from Sanofi US under the previously announced Co-Promotion Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement").Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Sanofi purchased 2,712,497 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price of $12.90 per share, representing a total investment of $35 million .

, announced the of the equity investment from under the previously announced (the "Purchase Agreement").Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Sanofi purchased 2,712,497 shares of the Company's common stock, par value per share, at a price of per share, representing a total investment of . In January 2023 , iTolerance, Inc. announced it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA ) with the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, for the advancement of its novel iTOL-100 platform technology as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

, announced it has entered into a ) with the at the Miller School of Medicine, for the advancement of its novel iTOL-100 platform technology as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes. In November 2022 , Biocon Limited announced the signing of a semi-exclusive partnership agreement with Zentiva , a leading pharmaceutical company in Europe , for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide , a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of Liraglutide to Zentiva for its commercialization across 30 countries in Europe . Biocon also retained the right to commercialize this product under its own brand in the region.

, announced the signing of a semi-exclusive partnership with , a leading pharmaceutical company in , for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, , a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of Liraglutide to Zentiva for its commercialization across 30 countries in . Biocon also retained the right to commercialize this product under its own brand in the region. In November 2022 , The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Provention Bio's biologics license application (BLA) for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) to treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients. The anti-CD3-directed antibody Tzield aims to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adults and children aged eight years and above who are currently with stage 2 T1D.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in diabetes drug treatment @ Diabetes Pipeline Report

The diabetes pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage diabetes drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the diabetes clinical trial landscape.

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body does not use the insulin that is produced effectively. The vast majority of diabetes can be divided into two types: type 1 and type 2. Diabetes symptoms include polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss, sometimes accompanied by polyphagia and blurred vision. Chronic hyperglycemia may also cause growth impairment and susceptibility to certain infections. Diabetes long-term complications include retinopathy, which can lead to vision loss, nephropathy, which can lead to renal failure, peripheral neuropathy, which can lead to foot ulcers, amputations, and Charcot joints, and autonomic neuropathy, which can cause gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and cardiovascular symptoms.

Diabetes is diagnosed through a thorough physical examination, medical history, and a battery of specialized tests. The A1C, or glycated hemoglobin test, is the primary test used to diagnose both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Diabetes treatment typically consists of diet control, exercise, home blood glucose testing, oral medication, and insulin. Insulin is the primary treatment for type 1 diabetes, and people with type 2 diabetes can be treated with oral medications but may need insulin in some cases.

Find out more about drugs for diabetes @ New Diabetes Drugs

A snapshot of the Diabetes Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Dasiglucagon Zealand Pharma Phase III Glucagon receptor agonists Subcutaneous Golimumab Janssen Biotech Phase II Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors Subcutaneous IMCY-0098 ImCyse Phase II Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous AG019 Precigen Inc. Phase I/II Gene transference; Interleukin-10 expression modulators Oral OPT101 Op-T LLC Phase I CD40 antigen modulators NA ENT-001 Ospedale San Raffaele Preclinical Insulin-like growth factor binding protein inhibitors NA

Learn more about the emerging diabetes pipeline therapies @ Diabetes Clinical Trials

Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment

The diabetes pipeline report proffers an integral view of diabetes emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Diabetes Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitors, Glucagon receptor agonists, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Apoptosis inhibitors, Caspase inhibitors, Insulin-like growth factor binding protein inhibitors, Gene transference, Interleukin-10 expression modulators, CD40 antigen modulators

Tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitors, Glucagon receptor agonists, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Apoptosis inhibitors, Caspase inhibitors, Insulin-like growth factor binding protein inhibitors, Gene transference, Interleukin-10 expression modulators, CD40 antigen modulators Key Diabetes Companies : Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, Precigen, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Avotres, AstraZeneca, Landos Biopharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotechnologies, Genprex, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biora Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., and others.

: Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, Precigen, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Avotres, AstraZeneca, Landos Biopharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotechnologies, Genprex, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biora Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., and others. Key Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: Enavogliflozin, Golimumab, Dasiglucagon, ThermoStem, rGDF11, IMCY-0098, Insulin icodec, CagriSema, FDC Sema-OW GIP, SemaDapa FDC, ENT-001, AG019, JTT-662, AVT-001, AZD-0186, Cotadutide, LABP-111, VX-880, Encapsulated islet cell program, CPP-1X-T, REMD-477, AT-1501, LY 3209590, Orforglipron, LY3437943, Mazdutide, Peptide YY analogue agonist, GIPR agonist long acting, GIPR Agonist Long Acting II, LY 3493269, NNC0363-0845, Diamyd, ProTrans, VC-02, OPT101, Ladarixin, ILT-101, Stem Cell Educator Therapy, ORMD-0801, Golimumab, JAG301, SQZ TAC research program, VCTX 211 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for diabetes treatment; visit @ Diabetes Medications

Table of Contents

1. Diabetes Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Diabetes Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Diabetes Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Diabetes Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Diabetes Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Diabetes Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Dasiglucagon: Zealand Pharma 8. Diabetes Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. IMCY-0098L : ImCyse 9. Diabetes Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. OPT101: Op-T LLC 10. Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Diabetes Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Diabetes Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the diabetes pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Diabetes Drug Treatment

Related Reports

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 1 diabetes companies, including Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Prevention Bio, among others.

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted type 1 diabetes epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Evolution in Diabetes Management

Diabetes Management and Care

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP