Demand for All-In-One Smart Home Security Systems to Grow 26% by Year-End 2018

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for all-in-one smart home security systems and kits is expected to increase 26% from 2017 to $3.4 billion by year-end 2018 and eventually reach $4.8 billion by 2025. Home and rental insurance incentives will encourage a faster rate of adoption going forward. These and other trends are presented in Smart Home Security, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/smart-home-security-market-in-the-us-by-product-3639.htm

Other factors driving gains include:

competitive pricing

consumer optimism about smart home devices overall and the potential solutions they may provide

enhanced analytics features and IoT integration

greater cost-effectiveness, ease-of-installation, and ease-of-use compared to traditional home security options

increasing product visibility and consumer recognition

The most significant driver of consumer adoption is the potential cost savings. Not only are home insurers monitoring domotic data gathered by IoT devices to gauge a customer's level of risk, reduce claims, and, in turn, lower premiums – homeowners are leveraging the data to prioritize maintenance tasks before they turn into expensive problems.

The convenience and low cost of all-in-one products compared to traditional systems encourage adoption among consumers who are less likely to invest in home security. Market competition and technological innovation resulting in the continual release of higher value-added devices with enhanced features will continue to exert downward pressure on prices for earlier-generation devices in the near term.

Related studies include:

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Security studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-all-in-one-smart-home-security-systems-to-grow-26-by-year-end-2018-300639048.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/

