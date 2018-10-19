Demand for Antioxidants in Lubricant Applications to Exceed 194 Million Pounds

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for antioxidants in lubricant applications is expected to increase 1.5% per year to 194.9 million pounds in 2022. Among lubricant additives, antioxidants are expected to exhibit one of the strongest growth rates in volume terms through 2022, and they will also see healthy price gains. These and other trends are presented in Lubricant Additives, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/lubricant-additives-3668.htm

Volume demand growth for antioxidants will result from:

growth in lubricant production across a range of antioxidant applications

rising demand for longer lived lubricants, which will have more resistance to oxidative breakdown

reduction of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate (ZDDP) in engine oils, which requires increased levels of antioxidants (as well as the use of better performing, higher value products) to make up for the loss of ZDDP's antioxidation capability

Demand for both phenolic and aminic antioxidants is expected to increase moderately through 2022. Both classes of antioxidants will benefit from their stability over a wide range of temperatures. Aminic antioxidants may be approved for use in applications where food contact is possible, further boosting demand.

Demand for all types of lubricant additives will to rise 0.8% per year to 2.6 billion pounds in 2022, on par with the performance seen between 2012 and 2017. In a market characterized by a high level of maturity, lubricant additive suppliers can gain market share and sustain margins by partnering with OEMs and lubricant blenders to match additive technology with performance needs and by significant investment in research, development, and testing to meet lubricant specifications.

Lubricant Additives (published 10/2018, 187 pages) is available for $5000 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Lubricant-Additives.html

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Chemicals studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

