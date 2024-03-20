Meet Jennifer Christ at the 2024 Ohio Food Industry Summit on April 2

Ms. Christ will present "The Packaging/Packaged Goods Connection: Insights on How Packaging Influences Opportunities in the Food & Beverage Market"

CLEVELAND, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Christ, Manager of Consumer & Commercial Goods Research for The Freedonia Group and Food & Beverage Research Manager for Packaged Facts, will present a keynote address at the Ohio Food Industry Summit in Columbus, Ohio on April 2.

Her presentation is titled The Packaging/Packaged Goods Connection: Insights on How Packaging Influences Opportunities in the Food & Beverage Market. Leveraging her deep well of research experience and industry knowledge – spanning food and beverage trends, packaging innovations, sustainability initiatives, and consumer habits and preferences – Ms. Christ will weave these insights into her presentation.

Please register for the summit here: https://ciftinnovation.org/2024-ohio-food-industry-summit/

Ms. Christ will also attend the networking event on April 1 at 5:30 pm.

Other speakers include John Edwards, EVP, Partner – Communica, Jacob Hall – The Manufacturing Millennial, Dr. David Phinney- Phinney Consulting LLC, Dr. Yael Vodovotz, and Dr. Dennis Heldman. Register today to attend these diverse networking events and presentations.

