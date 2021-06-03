Demand for Eco-Friendly Waterless Cosmetics Rising Especially for Skin Care: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' report projects a significantly positive outlook for waterless cosmetics market through 2021. According to the report, the market is expected to surpass nearly US$ 8.9 billion. Rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics, especially among women, is primarily underpinning the expansion prospects. Furthermore, FMI projects the market to register a CAGR of over 13.3% between 2021 and 2031.

With increasing reach of social media, beauty bloggers, and influencers, the demand for waterless cosmetics has ballooned owing to their skincare benefits. Sustainability concerns and increased demand for waterless skin care products have increased the manufacturing of waterless cosmetics, bolstering the market growth.

To address the growing concerns regarding plastic waste and water wastage in the industry, beauty influencers are heavily promoting waterless beauty products. Also, the rising demand for cruelty free, non-toxic and eco-friendly products are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Use of organic and natural ingredients has become a major trend across the globe, especially in skincare products, which is accelerating the demand of waterless cosmetics across the U.S., the U.K., and India.

"Increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly skincare products among millennials and baby boomers has been creating opportunities for sales of waterless cosmetics. This is also encouraging the market players to focus on product launches," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Waterless cosmetics Market Study

In terms of product type, skincare segments holds a major chuck of market share, registering a CAGR of over 11.4% through 2021

Women segment in consumer's orientation is expected to account for 38.4% sales in global waterless cosmetics market

Penetration of social media and increasing brand promotion by beauty bloggers are pushing the sales of waterless cosmetics across the U.S.

The global waterless cosmetics market in UK is poised to expand at 4.6% CAGR through 2031

India's waterless cosmetics market is accounted to hold over 1/4th of market share in South Asia

waterless cosmetics market is accounted to hold over 1/4th of market share in Brazil will emerge as one the most lucrative market exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the waterless cosmetics market are currently focusing on expanding their product portfolios to include a wider range of products in cosmetics. Key players are actively collaborating with beauty bloggers and influencers to generate revenues through e-commerce platforms.

Increased penetration of online platforms has provided new platform for the manufacturers to promote their brands and products.

In March 2021, Waterless beauty brand OWA hair care announced the re-launch of its brand Susteau, coupled with the launch of its new powder-to-liquid Moondust Hair Conditioner.

In January 2021, Everist Inc., a new clean, zero-waste beauty company, launched its first high-performance beauty products in the hair care category.

Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights include:

Unilever PLC

The Waterless Beauty Company

L'Oreal SA

Kao Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Loli

Clensta

Ruby's Organics

Carter + Jane

Taiki USA

Ktein

Niconi

True Botanicals

Allies Group Pvt. Ltd.

Lavedo Cosmetics

No Cosmetics

May Coop

Azafran Innovacion

More Insights into the Global Waterless Cosmetics Market

In its latest report, FMI offers a detailed segmentation on the global waterless cosmetic market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Skincare

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Others

Consumer Orientation

Men

Women

Unisex

Sales Channel

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Other Retail Formats

Price Range

Economy (Below US$30 )

) Mid-Range ( US$30 to US$60 )

to ) Premium (Above US$60 )

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for waterless cosmetics market?

Which region will emerge as the most lucrative market during the forecast period?

Which are the key trend that will drive the waterless cosmetics market demand?

What are the challenges that will affect the growth of waterless cosmetics market?

Which segment will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on waterless cosmetics market?

SOURCE Future Market Insights