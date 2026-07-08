Demand for Integrated Technology Infrastructure Fuels CSP's Strong Mid-Year Growth

As organizations rethink how buildings are designed and operated, technology coordination is becoming a core component of commercial construction

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP Consultants Group, a national leader in construction technology and connected workplace infrastructure, today announced strong mid-year growth, having completed 70 projects year-to-date and remaining on pace to deliver approximately 125 projects in 2026. The company has also increased repeat business by 27% as demand grows for integrated technology infrastructure delivered through a single point of accountability.

From return-to-office initiatives to AI-enabled building systems and cloud-based security platforms, organizations are increasingly designing buildings around connectivity, automation and operational intelligence rather than treating technology as a final installation. As technology becomes central to how buildings operate, planning is moving earlier in the construction process and becoming integrated with mechanical, electrical, and architectural decisions.

"Ten years ago, technology was often one of the last conversations in commercial construction projects," said Josh Vickery, CEO of CSP. "Today it's shaping decisions from the beginning. Owners are making technology decisions much earlier because security, networking, AV and wireless infrastructure have become core building systems, not afterthoughts."

The Rise of Integrated Technology Delivery

As technology systems become more interconnected, managing separate vendors for cabling, security, networking and AV can introduce coordination gaps, schedule delays and integration challenges.

"Technology innovation is changing more than the systems going into buildings. It's changing how those systems need to be planned, coordinated and delivered. Owners are recognizing that managing multiple specialty vendors creates unnecessary complexity, and they're looking for a more integrated approach," added Vickery.

From Cabling Contractor to Technology Infrastructure Partner

CSP's growth mirrors the evolution taking place across the industry. Originally focused on structured cabling, the company has expanded its capabilities to deliver end-to-end technology infrastructure, including AV systems, physical security, Wi-Fi, DAS, procurement, project management and operational support.

The company continues to expand relationships with clients including Universal Technical Institute and Baker Donelson while supporting technology deployments across industries.

Investing in What's Next

To support demand, CSP plans to expand its project management, security and AV teams throughout the remainder of 2026.

As commercial buildings become increasingly connected, the company expects technology infrastructure to play a greater role in shaping how facilities are designed and constructed.

Initially started by Josh Vickery and Bob LaDouceur as Construction Services Pro in 2008, the company evolved into CSP Consultants Group in 2012. Since then, the company has completed more than 600 projects for over 300 clients, delivering technology infrastructure across more than 50 million square feet of commercial space.

About CSP Consultants Group

CSP Consultants Group is a national construction technology firm specializing in the design, procurement and delivery of low-voltage infrastructure for connected workplaces. Through a single-point-of-contact (SPOC) model, CSP unifies design, budgeting, competitive bidding, installation, project management and Day-2 support—eliminating the fragmentation common in traditional construction IT. CSP delivers manufacturer-neutral solutions across cabling, security, AV, WiFi/DAS and network infrastructure for clients in the corporate, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences, multifamily, government and education sectors nationwide.

Media Contact:

Angelic Venegas, Interdependence

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SOURCE CSP Consultants Group