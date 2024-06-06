Demand For Pickleball Facilities In The U.S. Reaches New High In 2024 - The Sports Facilities Companies

America's Fastest Growing Sport Continues to Impact Community Planning and Facility Development Nationwide, Led by The Sports Facilities Companies

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), which manages the largest network of sports and recreation facilities in the nation, reports that demand for facilities with pickleball courts has reached an all-time high in 2024. Nearly half of SFC's facilities accommodate pickleball, led by the newly opened Rhythm and Rally Sports and Events in Macon, Ga., touted as the world's largest indoor pickleball facility after converting a vacant mall.

SFC announced it will manage the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center, which is under construction and set to open in July 2024. This facility in Cape Coral, Florida, is designed to become a central hub for both competitive and recreational pickleball players. It features 32 permanent pickleball courts next to 12 tennis courts.

SFC reports that over 90% of community planners and facility developers consider including pickleball in their feasibility studies for new complexes. For venues without permanent courts, new and existing facilities can easily convert their playing surfaces to accommodate pickleball courts.

"Pickleball is more than a sport; it's a catalyst for community development and social engagement," said Jason Clement, CEO of The Sports Facilities Companies. "Through the establishment of facilities like Rhythm and Rally and the upcoming Lake Kennedy Racquet Center, we are not only meeting current demands but are also influencing the future of urban sports facilities."

"It's clear that The Sports Facilities Companies is at the forefront of the pickleball movement and helping our community meet the demand for courts," said Southern Pickleball co-founder Paul Midkiff. "Notably, in Macon, we've had the ability to host events at what is now the world's largest indoor pickleball facility, which has significantly enhanced the player and spectator experience."

SFC's existing and future venues that accommodate pickleball include:

Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Myrtle Beach, SC

Rocky Mount Event Center, Rocky Mount, NC

Crown Sports Center, Fruitland, MD

Iron Peak Sports and Events, Hillsborough, NJ

Highlands Sports Complex, Triadelphia, WV

The Bridge Sports Complex, Bridgeport, WV

Cedar Point Sports Center, Sandusky, OH

Hoover Met, Hoover, AL

Bill Noble Park , Gardendale, AL

, Sand Mountain Park, Albertville, AL

Brandon Parks and Rec, Brandon, MS

and Rec, Starkville Parks and Rec, Starkville, MS

West Monroe Sports and Events, West Monroe, LA

and Events, Legends Event Center, League City, TX

Morristown Landing, Morristown, TN

Wintrust Sports Complex, Bedford Park, IL

Additionally, venues being readied for pickleball include:

Emerald Acres Sports Connection, Townville, SC

Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk, Overland Park, KS

Betty and Bobby Allison Sports Town , Springfield, MO

, WYO Sports Ranch, Laramie, WY

Rocky Top Sports World , Gatlinburg, TN

, Fort Bend Epicenter, Rosenberg, TX

