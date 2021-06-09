Demand for Precise and Effective Treatment Accelerating Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stereotactic planning software spending analysis market is forecast to expand at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as per ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in India around 1.9% of people over the age of 60 years are suffering from dementia. Considering the large size of population and rapid demographic changes, the total numbers are expected to reach 6 million by the end of 2040.

Increasing demand for minimally-invasive treatment options has fueled the adoption of stereotactic planning software. With the help of stereotactic planning software, surgeons will be able to perform surgery with reduced trajectory planning time.

COVID-19 pandemic hindered the stereotactic planning software spending market amid implementation of lockdown, limited production, and travel restrictions. Constant mutation in coronavirus is further straining the healthcare facilities severely delaying the treatment procedures for other ailments.

As social distancing was made mandatory, patient footfall in hospitals reduced unless they were availing emergency services in hospitals. These factors led to decline in stereotactic planning software market.

Recovery is on the horizon as pandemic is subsiding and restoration of supply and distribution networks is taking place. This recovery will assist in boosting stereotactic planning software market sales.

"Surge in neurological diseases like Alzheimer and migraine especially in geriatric population creates financial burdened the healthcare system as well as the patients. To prevent the rising prevalence of neurological disorder, the demand for stereotactic planning software analysis will reducet," says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is expected to account for about 82% of North America market by the end of 2031. The rapid growth can be attributed to elevated healthcare spending and rising incidences of neurological disorders in the country.

market by the end of 2031. The rapid growth can be attributed to elevated healthcare spending and rising incidences of neurological disorders in the country. Establishment of modern healthcare infrastructure and increasing government investment in medical sector will accelerate the market growth in the U.K. The demand in the country is anticipated to increase at 4% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

China is expected to dominate the East Asia region and is expected to cover around 65% overall stereotactic planning software in the region. Increase in stroke related deaths in China will drive the market growth.

is expected to dominate the region and is expected to cover around 65% overall stereotactic planning software in the region. Increase in stroke related deaths in will drive the market growth. Rising cases of dementia and epilepsy in India along with increasing government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

along with increasing government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Integrated stereotactic planning solution localization tools are attached with the patient's medical record for smoother and efficient workflows. Integrated stereotactic planning solutions are forecast to remain highly sought after for end-users since they efficiently reduce accommodation space and are easy to use.

Competitive Landscape

According to the study by Future Market Insights, the main area of focus among all market players is performing merger, acquisition and strategic collaboration with leading manufacturing companies to expand their market foothold and cater the demand of ever increasing patient pool.

Market players are establishing production and manufacturing facilities across the globe to penetrate new markets and leverage the unique conditions of the market.

RaySearch launched an advanced treatment planning system called "RayStation 11A" in May 2021 . The new system is capable of handle the needs of Accuray's Cyberknife System for radiation therapy and radiosurgery.

. The new system is capable of handle the needs of Accuray's Cyberknife System for radiation therapy and radiosurgery. Brainlab partnered with Accuray Incorporated in October 2020 inorder to support the Cyberknife treatment platform aimed for applications in the neuro-radiosurgery sector.

inorder to support the Cyberknife treatment platform aimed for applications in the neuro-radiosurgery sector. RaySearch Laboratories AB established a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Australia to serve the Australian and New Zealand markets in July 2020 .

Some of the leading companies operating in the planning software spending analysis market are:

Brainlab, Inc.

Renishaw Inc.

inomed Inc.

RaySearch Americas, Inc.

Mevis Informática Médica

FHC, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Elekta Solutions AB

SurgiFRONT Ltd.

More Insights on the Global Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the stereotactic planning software spending analysis market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the stereotactic planning software spending analysis market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

By Solution Type:

Stand-alone Stereotactic Planning Solution

Integrated Stereotactic Planning Solution

Services

Consulting & Implementation



Training Services



On-demand Support Services

By Imaging Modality:

CT Images

MR Images

Angiographic Images

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market stereotactic planning software spending analysis market expand through 2031?

Which top companies are leading the global stereotactic planning software spending analysis market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the stereotactic planning software spending analysis market?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of stereotactic planning software spending analysis market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on stereotactic planning software spending analysis market?

