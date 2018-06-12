Demand for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Soars with "World of Adventures" Addition to 2019 Roster

"The success of our Private Jet program speaks to our ability to understand the needs of the modern luxury consumer and craft an end-to-end Four Seasons experience that is unmatched in the market," says J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Each element of a Four Seasons Private Jet journey is impeccably curated, combining exclusive access, local expertise and high touch service into one seamless offering that consistently exceeds expectations. We are delivering an incredibly unique product and the demand from luxury travellers has been nothing short of remarkable, driving a record sellout in 2018, and the addition of another journey to our 2019 lineup."

The additional World of Adventures itinerary complements a program of captivating journeys in 2019 including Latin Escape (February 9-24, 2019), International Intrigue (March 25 - April 17, 2019) and Timeless Encounters (September 17 - October 10, 2019). The all-encompassing itineraries feature air travel aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet, ground transportation, planned excursions, all meals and beverages, and luxurious accommodations at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

Smith adds, "With this additional itinerary, we will revisit the splendour of Rwanda and colourful streets of Bogotá, connecting guests to the unique experiences and memorable destinations that define a Four Seasons Private Jet journey. As our guests' desire for limitless adventure aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet continues to grow, so will the breadth of our offerings, as we push the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to international luxury voyages."

From October 23 to November 15, 2019, the World of Adventures journey will introduce passengers to secluded beaches, bustling markets and one-of-a-kind excursions across four continents. Even while visiting the remote destinations of Rwanda and the Galápagos Islands, passengers remain in the care of Four Seasons – an experience available only to Four Seasons Private Jet guests. Directly after booking, an ideal journey is crafted by matching guest interests with exclusive activities for a fully customised experience. When cruising at 40,000 feet, guests are accompanied by a team of Four Seasons professionals, including the Director of Guest Experience, On-board Concierge, and Executive Chef.

Unlock the "World of Adventures" Experience

Seattle - Kyoto - Bali - Seychelles - Rwanda - Marrakech - Bogotá - Galápagos Islands - Miami

The journey begins in Seattle, where travellers are introduced to their Four Seasons team during a welcome dinner at Chihuly Garden and Glass, where local artist Dale Chihuly's vibrant creations glow against the backdrop of the city's iconic Space Needle. During their stay, guests can join a private tour behind the scenes of Pike Place Market or take in a birds-eye view of Seattle from a seaplane, soaring high above evergreen forests and waterways.

While in Kyoto, guests can practice meditation with a Zen master or learn the art of the samurai with a private lesson in sword combat. Foodies can join Four Seasons chefs in an exploration of the city's culinary culture at the Nishiki Market, nicknamed "Kyoto's Kitchen" by locals. Later, guests can board a rickshaw for a ride along the winding path and dense forest of the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

In Bali, thrill-seekers can embark on a white-water rafting adventure, paddling along the rapids of the jungle-lined Ayung River beneath cascading waterfalls. While visiting several water temples along the Pakerisan River, guests can immerse themselves in Bali's rich heritage of spirituality with a dip in a sacred pool and a water purification ritual led by a temple priest. Souvenir shopping is made easy with the help of a local tour guide in Ubud who knows all the best hotspots for batik fabrics, leather goods, and silver jewellery.

The next phase of the World of Adventures journey brings travellers to Seychelles, where guests can set their watches to island time as they enjoy white-sand beaches beneath a hillside retreat. A quick flight to the island of Praslin allows guests to explore the UNESCO-listed Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, a well-preserved ecosystem where one can stroll under enormous coco de mer palm trees found nowhere else on Earth.

In Rwanda, Four Seasons has partnered with local boutique accommodations to deliver a truly unique and authentic experience in the heart of the Virunga Mountains, a haven for rare and endangered mountain gorillas. An expert naturalist guide will accompany guests on a hike through beautiful bamboo forests where they will come face-to-face with the endangered creatures, providing a rare and rewarding wildlife experience.

Next stop, the exotic imperial city of Marrakech, which offers colourful traditions, bustling markets and awe-inspiring views, allowing travellers to revel in the sights, sounds and flavours of Morocco. Guests will share tea and a traditional Moroccan lunch with a local family in a Berber village, travelling by mule to the rugged Atlas Mountains. A private shopping expedition offers expert tips on where to shop for Berber carpets and local delicacies, while a specialist in traditional Moroccan cooking leads guests through lively food and spice markets. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the lush Majorelle Garden, built in the 1920s by painter Jacques Majorelle, and lovingly restored by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé.

In Bogotá, visitors will sip on fresh-roasted coffee from the famed Café San Alberto. While visiting the city's historic centre, travellers can explore Museo Botero, showcasing the work of artists Fernando Botero, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí. For a colourful photo op, a local artist will lead guests through a neighbourhood that has been completely transformed by vibrant outdoor murals. Guests hoping to learn a new skill can even opt for a private salsa lesson. A trip to this food lover's paradise wouldn't be complete without exploring the local culinary scene. Guests will be treated to a chef-led tour through Paloquemao market, followed by a curated lunch, sampling gourmet dishes using only the best locally-sourced ingredients.

When visiting the Galápagos Islands, guests will explore one of the world's natural wonders on a three-night cruise aboard a private ship, the Silver Galápagos, exclusive to Four Seasons Private Jet passengers. Snorkeling excursions offer guests the chance to marvel at sea turtles, marine iguanas and Galápagos penguins. After enjoying some time in the sun, guests can unwind with a massage or relax with a cocktail in hand.

The adventure of a lifetime wraps up in Miami, where guests will take in spectacular views of the city's skyline and Biscayne Bay. During the last leg of their journey, guests can relax in a poolside cabana or book a spa treatment before toasting to their travels with one last nightcap in the "Magic City".

Journey Aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet

The World of Adventures Four Seasons Private Jet itinerary begins at USD 143,000 per person based on double occupancy.

Visit fourseasons.com/privatejet and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and to continue exploring the Four Seasons Private Jet.

Travel the World in 90 Seconds on the Four Seasons Private Jet with long-time travel journalist Laura Begley Bloom here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 110 hotels and resorts, and 39 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 46 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

