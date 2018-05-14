Demand for Travel Trailers to Grow 5.2% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for travel trailers is expected to rise 5.2% per year through 2022 to $12.6 billion, with volume reaching 475,000 units on 3.9% annual growth. Shipments of travel trailers are expected to grow 5.2% per year through 2022, reaching $13.6 billion. Although the trade surplus seen in travel trailers is expected to continue, exports have decreased from 2012 levels. As demand for these units has increased in recent years, more domestic production is being captured. In 2017, exports accounted for less than 8% of shipments, down from nearly 20% in 2012. Going forward, exports are expected to grow and the trade surplus will widen. These and other trends are presented in Recreational Vehicles in the US, 6th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Demand will be driven by a variety of factors, including:

many sizes and types, from teardrops to toy haulers, currently available

lower cost than motorhomes

the flexibility to remove the RV from the towing vehicle

advanced amenities such as high-end electronics

US demand for recreational vehicles (motorhomes, travel trailers, campers and camping trailers) is forecast to rise 4.9% per year to $20.1 billion in 2022. Since the Great Recession, during which demand for recreational vehicles fell sharply, the economy has been slowly improving along with consumer spending. Interest rates remain low, keeping loans for large purchases relatively affordable. To a degree, value gains will be limited by the ongoing shift to smaller RVs. For instance, demand for smaller conventional travel trailers outpaces larger ones and, unlike class A motorhomes, class B and class C have surpassed pre-recession levels of demand.

