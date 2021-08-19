Demand from Hospital and Retail Pharmacies for Halal Nutraceutical and Vaccines to Surpass US$ 52 Bn by 2031: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per as study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for halal nutraceutical and vaccines is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 116.3 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 58 Bn in 2021.

The demand for halal nutraceutical & vaccines is surging particularly in countries with sizeable Muslim demography due to the increasing consumption of halal products. As per the findings by the World and Population Trends, the world's Muslim population is projected to reach around 2.2 billion people across the globe by the end of 2030.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive, supported by growing consumer awareness in favor of halal dietary supplements. Considering this, immune and digestive segment is anticipated to register increasing demand in the coming years

Besides this, government initiatives undertaken to produce and promote halal products will present a positive demand outlook. Improving focus on adopting uniform certifications for halal products specifically across India, Singapore and Malaysia will expedite growth of the halal nutraceutical & vaccines market over the assessment period.

Among various applications, the general wellbeing application segment is expected to register impressive growth, accounting for over US$ 41 Mn in 2021. In the coming years, the market will gain from the increasing investments in research and development activities as market players seek to introduce innovations in dietary supplements.

The China market for halal nutraceutical & vaccines is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket in Asia Pacific. Backed by growing demand for halal beauty supplements, the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical companies in China will contribute significantly to the market growth.

"Manufacturers are investing in a slew of new product launches. There is a high emphasis on receiving halal certifications from esteemed organizations. This in turn will continue offering lucrative opportunities of growth for the market in the near future," said a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Halal Nutraceutical & Vaccines Market Survey

Demand outlook for China remains optimistic. Presence of some of the leading players will continue creating opportunities for growth in the country.

Demand for halal nutraceutical & vaccines will remain considerably high in Japan and South Korea .

and . Indonesia market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the implementation of favourable government policies.

market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the implementation of favourable government policies. Based on distribution channel, Supermarkets are anticipated to account for over 12.71% of market share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Government initiatives undertaken towards ascertaining supply of healthy food, keeping in mind requirements of diverse demography of consumers will aid growth overall growth of the market.

Focus on uniform certifications for halal products across Malaysia , Indonesia , UAE, and other regions will create conducive environment for growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Halal nutraceutical & vaccines manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to enhance their product portfolio along with addressing changing preferences of consumers.

For instance, in 2020, BlueAngelFarm announced the launch of world's first Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) approved halal multi-vitamin and mineral named Essentials that is primarily manufactured to address unmet vitamin and mineral needs of Muslim women.

For instance, in 2021, Swisse launched the halal-certified Swisse Ultivite E-Senital multivitamins in Singapore. With this new launch, company aims at expanding its portfolio of halal certified products and increasing footprint in the markets with a Muslim majority.

Some of the leading players operating in the halal nutraceutical & vaccines market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad

PT Kalbe Farma TBK

Noor Vitamins

AJ Biologics SDN BHD

Agropur Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Kotra Pharma SDN BHD

Nestle

Amway

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Halal Nutraceutical & Vaccines Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global halal nutraceutical & vaccines market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in halal nutraceutical & vaccines market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Halal Dietary Supplements

Halal Vaccines

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Super Markets

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

General Wellbeing

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone & Joint Health

Heart Health

Disease Prevention

Weight Loss

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Halal Nutraceutical & Vaccines Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for halal nutraceutical & vaccines market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into halal nutraceutical & vaccines demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

halal nutraceutical & vaccines market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

halal nutraceutical & vaccines market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

SOURCE Future Market Insights