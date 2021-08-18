Demand prolongs U.S. broadband boom through mid-2021

The combined residential cable, telco and satellite broadband subscribers topped 109.2 million at the end of the second quarter, up 4.3% annually with nearly 4.5 million net adds year over year, according to Kagan's full industry estimates.

Consumer appetites pushed wireline broadband residential penetrations to more than 83%. Including satellite broadband services, residential penetration reached 84.5%

Additional takeaways from Kagan's Q2 2021 report:

Cable subscriber growth in the first half was down from the outsized gains of the pandemic-boosted demand for connectivity. But with 1.9 million residential and commercial net adds year-to-date, cable accounted for 96% of broadband customer gains across the U.S. cable, telco and satellite segments in the first six months of 2021.

The surging enthusiasm for FTTH upgrades is boosting telco wireline broadband net adds, albeit at relative magnitudes. While the segment's residential net adds in the second quarter pale in comparison to cable's growth, it represents a dramatic improvement over the second quarter track record since 2016.

Combined, the established satellite broadband providers lost 24,000 U.S. subscribers while Starlink begins to establish early momentum.

