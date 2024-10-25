Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys Announces Sponsorship of Florida Atlantic University Varsity Athletics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic Athletics announced Tuesday a partnership with Demand the Limits Personal Injury Attorneys to serve as the presenting sponsor of the university's women's varsity athletics programs and its baseball program.

Elements of the partnership include in-game advertising, community events and sponsored social media content for the Owls' women's athletics and men's baseball. This includes basketball, beach volleyball, volleyball, soccer, softball, tennis, swimming & diving, track & field, and cross country beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"We are thrilled to have Demand the Limits as a sponsor and grateful for its support of women's athletics," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. "Demand the Limits is a proud local partner and we take pride in being Boca Raton's hometown team."

Demand the Limits is one of the fastest growing Personal Injury Law Firms in the area, based in Boca Raton, but servicing the entire state of Florida. DTL attorneys have successfully recovered more than $80 million for clients since their start in 2018 with a large percentage being policy limit settlements.

"As a proud FAU alumnus myself, I am thrilled about this partnership," said Attorney Alan Siegel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Demand the Limits Personal Injury Attorneys. "We are honored that we've been given the opportunity to give back to the Boca Raton community and support student athletes and their dedication to pursue both their passion and education."

The partnership between Demand the Limits and Florida Atlantic Athletics poses to be a favorable and long-term collaboration between both parties.

SOURCE Demand the Limits