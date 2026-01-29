Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys Establishes $50,000 Criminal Justice Student Scholarship at Florida Atlantic University, Names Inaugural Recipients

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, within the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice, has selected Maya Rogalski and Maria Rivera as the inaugural recipients of the newly established Demand The Limits (DTL) Injury Attorney's Scholarship. The scholarship provides $5,000 annually to two Criminal Justice students over five years, supporting persistence to graduation and career readiness in public service fields. This five-year, $50,000 scholarship now stands as the highest value award in the School's history, marking a transformative milestone for both the university and the law firm.

Scholarship Recipients Announced

Chosen from a competitive pool of more than 50 applicants, Rogalski and Rivera exemplify academic excellence with a steadfast commitment to advancing the field of criminal justice and public service. Their selection underscores the scholarship's purpose: to empower future leaders who will shape the future of Florida's justice system.

"Thank you for believing in me and taking a chance on those who truly believe they can change the world,ˮ said Rogalski, reflecting on what the scholarship means to her academic and professional journey.

Rivera shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing the personal impact of the award. "Thank you so much for choosing to support students like me. Your generosity reaches far beyond tuition. It touches lives. It brings light into places where doubt and struggle once lived."

The scholarship fund was launched in 2025 through a strategic collaboration between Florida Atlantic University and Boca Raton-based Personal Injury firm Demand The Limits. The $50,000 commitment represents the largest single donation ever made to FAU's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, setting a new standard for philanthropic support and student opportunity.

"The generosity of Demand the Limits is creating life-changing opportunities for our Criminal Justice students," said Ryan Meldrum, Ph.D., professor and director of the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. "This scholarship not only eases the financial costs of higher education but also empowers our future leaders to pursue their passion for justice with confidence."

Beyond financial support, the collaboration between FAU and DTL extends to internships, employment pathways, and hands-on learning experiences, including the School's Criminal Justice Summer Camp and Mock Trial programs. These initiatives reflect a shared commitment to preparing students to implement positive change in the wide-ranging field of Criminal Justice.

The partnership is further strengthened by its shared leadership ties. Alan Siegel, co-founder of DTL and FAU Criminal Justice alumnus c/o 2007, was named the 2025 Distinguished Alumni for the FAU College of Social Work and Criminal Justice in recognition of his professional achievements and ongoing commitment to the Florida Atlantic community.

"This is about honoring the promises we've made to our community,ˮ said Siegel. "This scholarship gives students the opportunity to focus on their education while preparing for meaningful careers that will positively impact our Florida communities.ˮ

The FAU School of Criminology and Criminal Justice plays a pivotal role in developing the next generation of ethical, workforce-ready professionals for Florida's evolving criminal justice system. The DTL Injury Attorneys Scholarship helps the School ensure that students with the drive and potential to lead are supported every step of the way.

"Partnerships like this one are essential to our college mission," said Naelys Luna, Ph.D., MSW, founding dean of the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice. "It is especially meaningful to see this level of generosity come from one of our alumni. Alan's dedication exemplifies the lasting impact our graduates can have on the next generation of changemakers."

Together, FAU and Demand the Limits are setting a model for how strategic partnerships can expand opportunity for academic excellence, strengthen our communities and shape the future of Criminal Justice in Florida.

About Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys

Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Boca Raton, serving injured clients across the state of Florida since 2018. Demand The Limits, PLLC has consistently invested in Palm Beach County through education, mentorship, and civic engagement, with this scholarship fund representing just one facet of its commitment to lasting, positive impact.

Led by partners Alan Siegel and Andrew Odza, the firm focuses exclusively on representing individuals harmed by negligence, including car accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall injuries, and catastrophic injury cases. With a client-first approach and a no-fee-unless-we-win guarantee, Demand The Limits is committed to not only maximizing compensation for injury victims but also giving back to the Florida communities we call home.

About the FAU College of Social Work and Criminal Justice

The College of Social Work and Criminal Justice encompasses the Phyllis and Harvey Sandler School of Social Work and the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, which collectively offer one doctoral, two master's and two undergraduate degree programs; three specialization certificate programs in child welfare, healthy aging and addiction; and six post-graduate certificate programs, including Paralegal, Legal Nurse Consultant, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR), Telehealth for Mental Health Professionals, and Leadership for Behavioral Health Professionals.

The College also houses four research and service centers, including the Center for Integrated Recovery and Wellness Studies, the Child Welfare Institute, the Healthy Aging Academy, and the Robin Rubin Center for Happiness and Life Enhancement. Additionally, more than 350 community agencies from Miami-Dade to Vero Beach have partnered with the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice to provide students with meaningful experience and job-readiness skills in their chosen field. For more information, visit fau.edu/sw-cj

