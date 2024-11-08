Demand The Limits Personal Injury Attorneys Secure $2.5M Trial Verdict in Auto Accident Case

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand The Limits Personal Injury Attorneys recently secured a multi-million-dollar victory after a week-long trial in Orlando, FL, achieving $2,500,000 for a client after they were injured in a motor vehicle accident.

The auto accident left the student and aspiring athlete with severe injuries, resulting in lingering pain and limited mobility. With the physical admission requirements of the Navy being now out of reach, they saw their long-held dream of serving their country shattered.

$2.5 TRIAL VERDICT

From the initial consultation, the Demand the Limits team recognized the case's significance and worked diligently to build a compelling argument. Their efforts included gathering crucial evidence, such as witness testimonies, medical reports, and expert accident reconstruction analyses. Every detail was carefully examined by the firm's experienced team of attorneys, ensuring that no detail of the case was overlooked.

When the insurance company didn't offer a settlement amount that the firm or the client deemed fair, Demand The Limits brought the case before a Judge and Jury to fight for the compensation that was rightfully deserved.

After a five-day trial of aggressive negotiation, the jury returned with a verdict of $552,000, an amount that fully covered the client's medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. This settlement was over 2x the policy limits, and 11x higher than the pre-trial settlement offer of $50,000.

About Demand The Limits Personal Injury Attorneys

Demand the Limits is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices throughout Florida. Demand the Limits proudly takes on the toughest of cases, ranging from Medical Malpractice to simple fender-benders. With over $80M recovered for the injured, and 400+ 5-Star Google reviews, Demand the Limits is your trusted team for personal injury legal representation. Demand the Limits Personal Injury Attorneys is composed of several award-winning attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers Rising Stars, Top 40 Under 40, The American Board of Trial Advocates, and many other notable honors.

Demand The Limits Personal Injury Attorneys understand the devastating toll injuries can take. Whether through negotiation or litigation, the Florida-based firm is determined to secure the compensation clients deserve.

For more information or a free case evaluation, contact Demand The Limits Personal Injury Attorneys at (561) 600-3555 or visit their website at demandthelimits.com.

SOURCE Demand the Limits