Demandbase Accelerates Revenue Growth and Achieves Profitability for 2020

Demandbase , the largest and most complete Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announces outstanding results from last year while looking forward to a promising year ahead. The ABM pioneer was proud to achieve both accelerated revenue growth and profitability in 2020, which is highly unusual for a company to achieve in tandem — even in normal times. But in a year marked by the global pandemic and unparalleled financial uncertainty, these accomplishments are especially remarkable.

Following on the heels of this success, Demandbase has a strong plan in place for continued growth in 2021. The company's accelerated revenue growth for two years running is amplified by the launch of Demandbase One in November, the new platform created from combining Demandbase and Engagio into the most comprehensive ABM solution in the market. Within three months of the launch of Demandbase One, the company's win rate versus other ABM platforms has increased by more than 50%. An additional key driver of growth is account-based advertising, which has proven to be a key differentiator for Demandbase and its newly released platform. In 2020, as companies moved away from in-person events to online efforts, customers made it clear that they had renewed investment into digital marketing and were pleased to lean on Demandbase, the only ABM vendor with its own B2B bidder.

The release of Demandbase One created excitement in the industry, and spurred expanded adoption and growth across the company's existing customer base. Unlike other ABM vendors that sell only to technology companies, almost half of Demandbase's revenue comes from other industries such as manufacturing, financial services and business services. Demandbase's growing reach further cements the company as the largest and most complete ABM platform in the market.

In addition to the launch of Demandbase One, the company also announced a significant expansion of its partner ecosystem at the end of 2020, adding eight new strategic integrations including LiveRamp, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, HubSpot, Outreach, PFL, SalesLoft, Sendoso and Reachdesk. These strategic integrations greatly enhanced the Demandbase One product and has allowed Demandbase to better serve their customers and their evolving needs.

Comments on Demandbase One:

"We were able to sign on as early adopters of Demandbase One," said Steve Rotter , CMO of FourKites. "Our experience has been great, and we're thrilled to partner with Demandbase to help fuel our growth strategy. In just a few months it has become one of our team's most valuable tools. We currently leverage Demandbase One to increase visibility and campaign optimization, identify surging accounts for easier targeting, and use heat mapping to measure the performance of our content. I'm looking forward to doing more with ads and hyper-personalization. We're excited about the potential and the vision for the future with Demandbase."



, CMO of Matillion. "Our Sales team needed seamless insights driven by AI and technographics, and Demandbase was able to deliver it along with best-in-class advertising and orchestration capabilities. Having everything in one place with Demandbase will make a big difference in streamlining and scaling our ABM efforts in 2021." "Demandbase is an incredibly powerful B2B tool that will help us know our partners and customers better than ever," said Emily Ward , Senior Manager Marketing, Digital Marketing and eCommerce of Ingram Micro. "It allows us to provide relevant and timely information to the right target audiences."

Demandbase also spent much of 2020 strategically transforming its leadership team in order to position the company for further growth and impact. In the last year, industry mogul and founder of Marketo and Engagio, Jon Miller, was brought on board as Chief Marketing and Product Officer; seasoned executive Allison Metcalfe joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer; innovative technologist Brian Babcock became Chief Technology Officer; and experienced visionary Supreet Oberoi took on the role of Senior Vice President, Engineering. This entirely new leadership team has already been driving change and speed within the company.

"We focused a lot on culture in 2020 since we were merging two teams and wanted to maximize team members' strengths and internal alignment," says Gabe Rogol, Chief Executive Officer of Demandbase. "We also welcomed several executives aboard who bring tremendous value to the company, and are helping us achieve our goal of creating a culture of operational excellence. We're thrilled that we've already become one strong, unified team working together to provide a new Demandbase for a new world — and experiencing results that make us all proud."

Demandbase was also heavily focused on philanthropy in 2020, fundraising over $33,000, participating in several charitable events and donating to organizations such as New York Cares, The Salvation Army and The Raphael House.

As a further testament to its growth and success in 2020, Demandbase received many industry accolades. The company was recognized by earning Business Insider's Top 20 Martech Executives of 2020 (Gabe Rogol), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (Engagio), San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work list (third year), and a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020 (two-time leader).

