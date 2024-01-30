Demandbase Announces Major AI-Powered Advertising Innovations to Kick off 2024

AI-Powered Features Take Effectiveness of B2B Advertising and its ROI to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced cutting-edge innovations and enhancements for its award-winning GTM platform Demandbase One. One of the highlights is the launch of AI-powered Campaign Outcomes, which allows customers to choose their ideal outcome for every advertising campaign. From there, Demandbase's Demand Side Platform (DSP) utilizes AI to optimize each impression and campaign strategy to maximize the goals selected. This is incredibly innovative in B2B advertising, one of the first of its kind to achieve such a level of flexibility.

Demandbase also launched Campaign Influence Metrics, enhancements to its Creative Library, announced greater adoption of its Connected TV (CTV) channel, and new job level and job function exclusions. The company released a new e-book titled " You Need B2B Ad Tech in 2024 " to provide insights into how B2B advertising has changed, and provide guidance about how organizations can take advantage of it this year. Customers are eagerly embracing the value of this information and all of these innovations.

"Campaign Influence Metrics has opened our eyes to campaign influence of which we weren't aware," said Ryan Oliver, senior manager, enterprise demand generation, SAP Concur. "This has helped us funnel more advertising dollars into the campaign channels and strategies that work the best. Demandbase's continued innovation with their advertising technology makes the decision a no-brainer to continue our partnership for the foreseeable future."

These recent innovations by Demandbase draw heavily on the power of AI. Here are some notable aspects of each:

"While our expert teams will always be here to partner with customers on successful campaign strategy, we have also always had a significant AI component behind our DSP and are excited to offer more self-serve capabilities," says Gareth Noonan, general manager, advertising at Demandbase.

To watch an on-demand demo of Demandbase One, and learn more about how it can amplify your advertising ROI, click here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data and AI to create Account Intelligence that informs every step of your buyer's journey.

