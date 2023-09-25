Demandbase Announces New Executive Hires with Industry Powerhouses Kelly Hopping and Michael Wilczak

Hopping joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Wilczak as Chief Strategy & Development Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that uses AI to help B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces the strategic hire of seasoned business leaders Kelly Hopping as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Michael Wilczak as the chief strategy and development officer.

"As a go-to-market company, we understand the immense difference that the right marketing and company strategy can make in a B2B organization," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "As such, finding the right leadership for our next stage of growth was essential. We won the lottery when we found both Kelly and Mike. Each brings a depth of experience and proven skill sets. Kelly brings her background in growing several well-respected tech companies and leading a portfolio of brands at Gartner. Mike has spent the past 20 years driving successful growth strategies on a global level and I couldn't be more excited about the expertise and vision he brings to the table. To say we're thrilled to be welcoming them is an understatement and we're looking forward to doing important, innovative work together to transform the industry."

Hopping holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University. Toward the start of her career, she spent time at Kraft Foods, Dell, and AMD and from there, she led Rackspace in senior roles for several years before becoming the global vice president & chief marketing officer of Gartner Digital Markets. Hopping's most recent position was as chief marketing officer of HYCU, where she helped guide the company to pipeline growth of +40% year-over-year (YoY), marketing contribution to pipeline +25% YoY, a 4X increase in hot lead conversion rates, a reduction in cost per opportunity of 36%, and much more.

"After helping to grow my former company to a mature data protection company, and moving into an advisory role, I was looking for the right opportunity where I could lend my skills and accelerate success," says Hopping. "I've always admired the work Demandbase is doing to transform the way B2B companies go to market and now it's my privilege to take the reins as CMO to help accelerate the company to the next level of growth. Driven by opportunity and impact, I can't wait to help build, lead, and serve a new marketing team that is going to continue to put customer needs, innovation, and a people-centric culture front and center in all we do."

Wilczak has spent 20 years building market-leading technology companies. Prior to joining Demandbase he held several executive roles at iCIMS where he led product, acquisitions, ecosystem and strategy. Under his leadership the company grew 10x and valuation grew more than 25x through a combination of organic growth, new product development, acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Prior to iCIMS, Wilczak was chief strategy officer at Wipro where he led the global growth of the company's IT and business processes. He joined Wipro through the acquisition of Infocrossing, where he spent seven years driving strategy, acquisitions, partnerships and investor relations, and led the company's software business.

"I've spent the majority of my career working with some of the most innovative and high growth companies and Demandbase is no exception," says Wilczak. "Demandbase has been on the cutting edge of B2B go-to-market and has had an impressive journey so far. There is massive opportunity to expand into even more markets to help companies hit their revenue goals. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work."

Jon Miller, previously chief marketing officer for Demandbase, is now the company's chief evangelist. In this role, he will continue to share his wealth of industry expertise and thought leadership.

